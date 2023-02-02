DS Shamim dismissed from job for misconduct

Shamim Hossain, a deputy secretary of the government, has been dismissed from his service bringing the



charge of misconduct and escape in abroad violating the government instructions.



He was serving as first secretary in the Bangladesh Consulate in New York.



According to the Public Administration Ministry notification issued recently, Shamim was instructed to



return to country on August 4, 2021 handing over his responsibility and join the Security Services



Division (SSD) under the Home Ministry. He was released from the consulate, but didn't join the SSD.

Due to negligence and escape from the service, a departmental proceeding was started against him.



Following the disposal of the departmental case, he was dismissed from the service.



According to the notification, Shamin hadn't shown any interest to face the probe body or departmental



tribunal to explain his stance during the proceedings of the case. As a result, the ministry has



decided to dismiss from the job as major punishment.





