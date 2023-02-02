Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DS Shamim dismissed from job for misconduct

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Shamim Hossain, a deputy secretary of the government, has been dismissed from his service bringing the

charge of misconduct and escape in abroad violating the government instructions.

He was serving as first secretary in the Bangladesh Consulate in New York.

According to the Public Administration Ministry notification issued recently, Shamim was instructed to

return to country on August 4, 2021 handing over his responsibility and join the Security Services

Division (SSD) under the Home Ministry. He was released from the consulate, but didn't join the SSD.
Due to negligence and escape from the service, a departmental proceeding was started against him.

Following the disposal of the departmental case, he was dismissed from the service.

According to the notification, Shamin hadn't shown any interest to face the probe body or departmental

tribunal to explain his stance during the proceedings of the case. As a result, the ministry has

decided to dismiss from the job as major punishment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons AL leader over using pesticides in palm trees
DS Shamim dismissed from job for misconduct
Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas
Sending patients to pvt health centres is cheating: Zahid
Tender floated to appoint adviser for water treatment plant for BSMSN
Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader
PM for further modernisation of agriculture for sustainable dev
PM to open construction work today


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft