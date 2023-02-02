

Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas



voters to cast their votes as dogs were sleeping at the voting centres during by-polls to



Brahmanbaria-2 seat.



"By-elections are being held (Wednesday) in various seats, including Brahmanbaria-2. There has been no



voters in the polling station since morning. The media are saying three/four dogs are sleeping at a



centre in Brahmanbaria," he said.



In a brief address prior to inaugurating their party's fourth march programme, the BNP leader said,



"Allah saves us as the dogs have no right to vote�I have just got the news that the police are urging



voters to come to the polling station using loudspeakers. I have never heard such a great joke in my



life."



The by-polls to the six parliamentary seats - left vacant after BNP MPs resigned -were held amid some



stray incidents on Wednesday.



The six constituencies are: Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4 and 6, Chapainawabganj-2, 3 and Brahmanbaria-2.



Advocate Abdus Sattar who resigned from the Brahmanbaria-2 seat contested the by-polls. BNP leaders



alleged that the government was playing various tricks to ensure the victory of Sattar, who was



expelled from the party."



Leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka South City unit marched towards the capital's Malibagh from



Kamalapur Stadium, ending the party's 4-day programme to press home their 10-point demand, including



holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.



Mirza Abbas formally inaugurated the programme in front of Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad



Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur around 3:25 pm. The march ended at Malibgah Bazar after parading



over nearly a five-kilometre stretch of the road via Mugda and Khilgaon.



This was the fourth and last such programme of BNP, as the party's Dhaka north city unit marched from



Badda to Malibagh on Saturday and the Dhaka south city unit marched from Jatrabari to Jurain on Monday



and North City unit marched from Gabtoli to Mirpur on Tuesday.



Abbas urged the government to quit power for holding a credible election under a carter government.

He said the caretaker government was the main demand of the Awami League and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-



Islami in 1996. "The Prime Minister at that time wanted the caretaker government for life. But they



can't keep their words," he observed.



The BNP leader said the government has become scared of losing power even seeing a silent march of the



BNP. "The fall of this regime is impending and their days are numbered."



He also said their march is an advanced funeral procession of the current government.



Abbas slammed the government for increasing the power tariff just 19 days after the previous hike.

He said the current 'fascist and monstrous' regime must be removed from power to ensure the welfare of



the people and protect the country from misrule. � UNB



BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Wednesday said it was a great joke that law enforcers were callingvoters to cast their votes as dogs were sleeping at the voting centres during by-polls toBrahmanbaria-2 seat."By-elections are being held (Wednesday) in various seats, including Brahmanbaria-2. There has been novoters in the polling station since morning. The media are saying three/four dogs are sleeping at acentre in Brahmanbaria," he said.In a brief address prior to inaugurating their party's fourth march programme, the BNP leader said,"Allah saves us as the dogs have no right to vote�I have just got the news that the police are urgingvoters to come to the polling station using loudspeakers. I have never heard such a great joke in mylife."The by-polls to the six parliamentary seats - left vacant after BNP MPs resigned -were held amid somestray incidents on Wednesday.The six constituencies are: Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4 and 6, Chapainawabganj-2, 3 and Brahmanbaria-2.Advocate Abdus Sattar who resigned from the Brahmanbaria-2 seat contested the by-polls. BNP leadersalleged that the government was playing various tricks to ensure the victory of Sattar, who wasexpelled from the party."Leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka South City unit marched towards the capital's Malibagh fromKamalapur Stadium, ending the party's 4-day programme to press home their 10-point demand, includingholding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.Mirza Abbas formally inaugurated the programme in front of Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sipahi MohammadMostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur around 3:25 pm. The march ended at Malibgah Bazar after paradingover nearly a five-kilometre stretch of the road via Mugda and Khilgaon.This was the fourth and last such programme of BNP, as the party's Dhaka north city unit marched fromBadda to Malibagh on Saturday and the Dhaka south city unit marched from Jatrabari to Jurain on Mondayand North City unit marched from Gabtoli to Mirpur on Tuesday.Abbas urged the government to quit power for holding a credible election under a carter government.He said the caretaker government was the main demand of the Awami League and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in 1996. "The Prime Minister at that time wanted the caretaker government for life. But theycan't keep their words," he observed.The BNP leader said the government has become scared of losing power even seeing a silent march of theBNP. "The fall of this regime is impending and their days are numbered."He also said their march is an advanced funeral procession of the current government.Abbas slammed the government for increasing the power tariff just 19 days after the previous hike.He said the current 'fascist and monstrous' regime must be removed from power to ensure the welfare ofthe people and protect the country from misrule. � UNB