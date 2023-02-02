Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas

Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Wednesday said it was a great joke that law enforcers were calling

voters to cast their votes as dogs were sleeping at the voting centres during by-polls to

Brahmanbaria-2 seat.

"By-elections are being held (Wednesday) in various seats, including Brahmanbaria-2. There has been no

voters in the polling station since morning. The media are saying three/four dogs are sleeping at a

centre in Brahmanbaria," he said.

In a brief address prior to inaugurating their party's fourth march programme, the BNP leader said,

"Allah saves us as the dogs have no right to vote�I have just got the news that the police are urging

voters to come to the polling station using loudspeakers. I have never heard such a great joke in my

life."

The by-polls to the six parliamentary seats - left vacant after BNP MPs resigned -were held amid some

stray incidents on Wednesday.

The six constituencies are: Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4 and 6, Chapainawabganj-2, 3 and Brahmanbaria-2.

Advocate Abdus Sattar who resigned from the Brahmanbaria-2 seat contested the by-polls. BNP leaders

alleged that the government was playing various tricks to ensure the victory of Sattar, who was

expelled from the party."

Leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka South City unit marched towards the capital's Malibagh from

Kamalapur Stadium, ending the party's 4-day programme to press home their  10-point demand, including

holding the next general election under a  non-party caretaker government.

Mirza Abbas formally inaugurated the programme in front of Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad

Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur around 3:25 pm. The march ended at Malibgah Bazar after parading

over nearly a five-kilometre stretch of the road via Mugda and Khilgaon.

This was the fourth and last such programme of BNP, as the party's Dhaka north city unit marched from

Badda to Malibagh on Saturday and the Dhaka south city unit marched from Jatrabari to Jurain on Monday

and North City unit marched from Gabtoli to Mirpur on Tuesday.

Abbas urged the government to quit power for holding a credible election under a carter government.
He said the caretaker government was the main demand of the Awami League and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-

Islami in 1996.  "The Prime Minister at that time wanted the caretaker government for life. But they

can't keep their words," he observed.

The BNP leader said the government has become scared of losing power even seeing a silent march of the

BNP. "The fall of this regime is impending and their days are numbered."

He also said their march is an advanced funeral procession of the current government.

Abbas slammed the government for increasing the power tariff just 19 days after the previous hike.
He said the current 'fascist and monstrous' regime must be removed from power to ensure the welfare of

the people and protect the country from misrule.    � UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons AL leader over using pesticides in palm trees
DS Shamim dismissed from job for misconduct
Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas
Sending patients to pvt health centres is cheating: Zahid
Tender floated to appoint adviser for water treatment plant for BSMSN
Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader
PM for further modernisation of agriculture for sustainable dev
PM to open construction work today


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft