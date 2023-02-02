Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sending patients to pvt health centres is cheating: Zahid

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent



Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Wednesday that sending patients to private healthcare centres

after denying treatment at government hospitals "is cheating".  

Addressing health officials and workers of Sylhet division at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital

College, he said, "Getting quality healthcare is the right of every citizen of the country."
"Our government provides billions of Taka to the health sector as subsidy to provide free health care

to the people," he said. But if the people don't get service due to negligence of officials and

workers in the health sector,  the government's expenditures becomes useless, he said.

 If patients are sent to private clinics for treatment or tests it tanamount to cheating the people,

he said.

And when people do not get treatment in the country, they go abroad, he said.

The people's out-of-pocket expenses increases if they have to seek treatment abroad, he said.

Hhe went round MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and inspected  construction of a 15-storey cancer

hospital and  visited health sector services in Sylhet.

Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam, Sylhet Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof

Enayet Hossain Chowdhury, Health Ministry Additional Secretary (Administration) Saidur Rahman,

Additional Secretary (Hospital) Nazmul Haque, Additional Secretary (Development) Saifullahil Azim,

Additional Director General (Administration) Prof Ahmedul  Kabir were present .


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons AL leader over using pesticides in palm trees
DS Shamim dismissed from job for misconduct
Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas
Sending patients to pvt health centres is cheating: Zahid
Tender floated to appoint adviser for water treatment plant for BSMSN
Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader
PM for further modernisation of agriculture for sustainable dev
PM to open construction work today


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft