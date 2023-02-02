Sending patients to pvt health centres is cheating: Zahid





Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Wednesday that sending patients to private healthcare centres



after denying treatment at government hospitals "is cheating".



Addressing health officials and workers of Sylhet division at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital



College, he said, "Getting quality healthcare is the right of every citizen of the country."

"Our government provides billions of Taka to the health sector as subsidy to provide free health care



to the people," he said. But if the people don't get service due to negligence of officials and



workers in the health sector, the government's expenditures becomes useless, he said.



If patients are sent to private clinics for treatment or tests it tanamount to cheating the people,



he said.



And when people do not get treatment in the country, they go abroad, he said.



The people's out-of-pocket expenses increases if they have to seek treatment abroad, he said.



Hhe went round MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and inspected construction of a 15-storey cancer



hospital and visited health sector services in Sylhet.



Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam, Sylhet Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof



Enayet Hossain Chowdhury, Health Ministry Additional Secretary (Administration) Saidur Rahman,



Additional Secretary (Hospital) Nazmul Haque, Additional Secretary (Development) Saifullahil Azim,



Additional Director General (Administration) Prof Ahmedul Kabir were present .



