Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:20 AM
Tender floated to appoint adviser for water treatment plant for BSMSN

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 1: The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) has floated tender to appoint a

transaction Adviser for the 900 million litres capacity water treatment plant on the confluence of

Padma-Meghna-Dakatia in Chandpur for supplying water to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN)

at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

February 22 is the last date for dropping tenders, PPPA sources said.

TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction of South Korea began feasibility study of the project.The project

envisages laying 132 km of pipeline to  supply water to BSMSN.

Chattogram WASA sources said that Tk 10,000 crore will be spent to implement the project. On November

22, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated four factories and the administrative buildings of BSMSN.
She inaugurated 20-km Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at BSMSN.

She  also laid the foundation stone of a plant with the capacity to  treat 50 million litres of water

per day (MLD) set up by Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority.

BSMSN  is located 200 km east of Dhaka, 60 km from Chattogram, 70 km from Chattogram Port and  330 km

from Sylhet.

Comprising of 26 mouzas covers two districts, three upazilas and six unions, BSMSN was set up to

accelerate the country's economic development through industrialization.


