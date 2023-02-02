

Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader



the country with free and fair by-elections held on Wednesday at six constituencies left by Bangladesh



Nationalist Party (BNP).



He made the remarks while speaking at a rally, organised by the Dhaka South City AL, at Jatrabari



intersection here protesting the BNP-Jamaat's terror acts and anarchy.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said who won and who lost in the by-polls was



not the main issue. "It was important that whether the by-elections were held in free and fair manner



or not," he added.



The AL general secretary said BNP gave "disguised candidates" in all seats in the by-elections. With



the passage of time, the BNP will realise how big mistake it made by resigning from the national



parliament, he said.



Claiming that the government is not nervous or afraid of BNP's road march, he questioned, "Why did



they (BNP) stop their road march instead of showing red card to the government?"



The BNP's movement is getting softer from hot, while the government is not afraid of it but the party



itself is afraid, Quader said, adding: "We are not panicked or afraid of their road march. BNP's



programme is softening and their world is getting smaller."



"BNP is a pathless passerby," he said, "but we are yet to start our game. BNP's movement for falling



the government and its demand for caretaker government are fake ones."



The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to show red card



to the government but returned empty handed.



"Movement for ousting the government, 54 parties, 27 and 10 points, caretaker government are all



fake," he said.



Chaired by Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was addressed, among others, by



AL Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising



Secretaries Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi and Dhaka South City AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir.

Quamrul said BNP deceived the country's people time and again and that is why they do not trust the



party anymore.



"There will be no result by trying to halt the next general elections," he said, adding that the



people would once again make Awami League victorious and eliminate the murderers of 1971. �BSS

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said democracy has once again won inthe country with free and fair by-elections held on Wednesday at six constituencies left by BangladeshNationalist Party (BNP).He made the remarks while speaking at a rally, organised by the Dhaka South City AL, at Jatrabariintersection here protesting the BNP-Jamaat's terror acts and anarchy.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said who won and who lost in the by-polls wasnot the main issue. "It was important that whether the by-elections were held in free and fair manneror not," he added.The AL general secretary said BNP gave "disguised candidates" in all seats in the by-elections. Withthe passage of time, the BNP will realise how big mistake it made by resigning from the nationalparliament, he said.Claiming that the government is not nervous or afraid of BNP's road march, he questioned, "Why didthey (BNP) stop their road march instead of showing red card to the government?"The BNP's movement is getting softer from hot, while the government is not afraid of it but the partyitself is afraid, Quader said, adding: "We are not panicked or afraid of their road march. BNP'sprogramme is softening and their world is getting smaller.""BNP is a pathless passerby," he said, "but we are yet to start our game. BNP's movement for fallingthe government and its demand for caretaker government are fake ones."The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to show red cardto the government but returned empty handed."Movement for ousting the government, 54 parties, 27 and 10 points, caretaker government are allfake," he said.Chaired by Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was addressed, among others, byAL Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, OrganisingSecretaries Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi and Dhaka South City AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir.Quamrul said BNP deceived the country's people time and again and that is why they do not trust theparty anymore."There will be no result by trying to halt the next general elections," he said, adding that thepeople would once again make Awami League victorious and eliminate the murderers of 1971. �BSS