Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader

Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader

Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader

Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said democracy has once again won in

the country with free and fair by-elections held on Wednesday at six constituencies left by Bangladesh

Nationalist Party (BNP).

He made the remarks while speaking at a rally, organised by the Dhaka South City AL, at Jatrabari

intersection here protesting the BNP-Jamaat's terror acts and anarchy.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said who won and who lost in the by-polls was

not the main issue. "It was important that whether the by-elections were held in free and fair manner

or not," he added.

The AL general secretary said BNP gave "disguised candidates" in all seats in the by-elections. With

the passage of time, the BNP will realise how big mistake it made by resigning from the national

parliament, he said.

Claiming that the government is not nervous or afraid of BNP's road march, he questioned, "Why did

they (BNP) stop their road march instead of showing red card to the government?"

The BNP's movement is getting softer from hot, while the government is not afraid of it but the party

itself is afraid, Quader said, adding: "We are not panicked or afraid of their road march. BNP's

programme is softening and their world is getting smaller."

"BNP is a pathless passerby," he said, "but we are yet to start our game.  BNP's movement for falling

the government and its demand for caretaker government are fake ones."

The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to show red card

to the government but returned empty handed.

"Movement for ousting the government, 54 parties, 27 and 10 points, caretaker government are all

fake," he said.

Chaired by Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was addressed, among others, by

AL Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising

Secretaries Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi and Dhaka South City AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir.
Quamrul said BNP deceived the country's people time and again and that is why they do not trust the

party anymore.

"There will be no result by trying to halt the next general elections," he said, adding that the

people would once again make Awami League victorious and eliminate the murderers of 1971.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons AL leader over using pesticides in palm trees
DS Shamim dismissed from job for misconduct
Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas
Sending patients to pvt health centres is cheating: Zahid
Tender floated to appoint adviser for water treatment plant for BSMSN
Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader
PM for further modernisation of agriculture for sustainable dev
PM to open construction work today


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft