Thursday, 2 February, 2023
PM for further modernisation of agriculture for sustainable dev

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said there is no alternative to further modernization of agriculture to

build a developed country by ensuring sustainable socio-economic development as agriculture is the

main driving force of Bangladesh's economy.

 "Following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government of

Awami League assuming power in 2009 took various pragmatic steps for the development of Agriculture,"

she said in a message issued on Wednesday on the occasion of the '11th Agro Tech Bangladesh-2023',

which will be held on February 2-4.

 Wishing the '11th Agro Tech Bangladesh-2023' a success as Palli Unnayan Academy, Bogura is going to

organise this 3-day event in the city from tomorrow, the Premier hoped that the agricultural machinery

and technology to be displayed in this exhibition will encourage the farming community of the country

to modernize and mechanize agriculture.

 Through the fair, there will be an opportunity to exchange information and experience between

researchers, manufacturers, importers, technology users and local and foreign entrepreneurs related to

agriculture and agricultural technology, she said.

 She believed that this fair will make a significant contribution to increasing sustainable

productivity in the country's agriculture sector and ensure food security.

 Although it is an agricultural country, most of the people of this country did not get rice for two

meals due to the wrong policies and negligence of the Pakistani rulers, she mentioned.
 
After the independence of the country, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman adopted

various policies giving priority to agriculture, she added.        BSS


