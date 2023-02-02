PM for further modernisation of agriculture for sustainable dev

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said there is no alternative to further modernization of agriculture to



build a developed country by ensuring sustainable socio-economic development as agriculture is the



main driving force of Bangladesh's economy.



"Following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government of



Awami League assuming power in 2009 took various pragmatic steps for the development of Agriculture,"



she said in a message issued on Wednesday on the occasion of the '11th Agro Tech Bangladesh-2023',



which will be held on February 2-4.



Wishing the '11th Agro Tech Bangladesh-2023' a success as Palli Unnayan Academy, Bogura is going to



organise this 3-day event in the city from tomorrow, the Premier hoped that the agricultural machinery



and technology to be displayed in this exhibition will encourage the farming community of the country



to modernize and mechanize agriculture.



Through the fair, there will be an opportunity to exchange information and experience between



researchers, manufacturers, importers, technology users and local and foreign entrepreneurs related to



agriculture and agricultural technology, she said.



She believed that this fair will make a significant contribution to increasing sustainable



productivity in the country's agriculture sector and ensure food security.



Although it is an agricultural country, most of the people of this country did not get rice for two



meals due to the wrong policies and negligence of the Pakistani rulers, she mentioned.



After the independence of the country, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman adopted



various policies giving priority to agriculture, she added. BSS



