PM to open construction work today

Construction work of the country's first-ever 31.241-km underground Metro Rail will begin today as



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the massive project at Sector 4, Purbachal.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the construction work of the Mass Rapid



Transit (MRT) Line-1 at 11am today at Sector-4, Purbachal," said Managing Director of Dhaka Mass



Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) M A N Siddique.



He said the government will construct the MRT Line-1 having both underground and elevated facilities



from Airport to Kamalapur and Purbachal to Natun Bazar with an estimated cost of Tk 52,561.43 crore by



2026.



"A total of six Metro Rail routes will be inaugurated in the capital city Dhaka by 2030," said



Siddique, adding the DMTCL will implement these mega projects.



According to the project details, the MRT Line-1 will have two parts - a 19.872km part from Hazrat



Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur (Airport route) which will be underground with 12



stations and an around 11.37km elevated line from Natun Bazar to Purbachal (Purbachal route) having



seven stations, while Natun Bazar and Nadda stations will be underground as part of the airport route.



BSS



