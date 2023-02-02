Half a million go on strike for higher wages in UK

LONDON, Feb 1: Half a million workers went on strike in Britain on Wednesday, calling for higher wages



in the largest such walkout in over a decade, closing schools and severely disrupting transport.



As Europe battles a cost-of-living crisis, Britain's umbrella labour organisation the Trades Union



Congress (TUC) called it the "biggest day of strike action since 2011".



The latest strikes come a day after more than 1.27 million took to the streets in France, increasing



pressure on the French government over pension reform plans.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for pay rises to be "reasonable" and affordable" warning



that big pay rises would jeopardise attempts to tame inflation.



But unions have accused millionaire Sunak of being out of touch with the challenges faced by ordinary



working people struggling to make ends meet in the face of low paid, insecure work and spiralling



costs.



Teachers and train drivers were among the latest groups to act, as well as border force workers at UK



air and seaports.



"The workload is always bigger and bigger and with the inflation our salary is lower and lower,"



London teacher Nigel Adams, 57, told AFP as he joined thousands of teachers marching through central



London.



"We're exhausted. We're paying the price and so are the children," he added as protesters held up



placards reading "Pay Up" and "We can't put your kids first if you put their teachers last".

Britain has witnessed months of strikes by tens of thousands of workers -- including postal staff,



lawyers, nurses and employees in the retail sector -- as UK inflation raced above 11 percent, the



highest level in more than 40 years.



Job centre worker and union representative, Graham, who preferred not to give his last name said



workers had no choice but to strike faced with soaring costs.



"Some of our members, even though they are working, still have to make visits to food banks," he said.



