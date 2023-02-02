Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Half a million go on strike for higher wages in UK

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

LONDON, Feb 1: Half a million workers went on strike in Britain on Wednesday, calling for higher wages

in the largest such walkout in over a decade, closing schools and severely disrupting transport.

As Europe battles a cost-of-living crisis, Britain's umbrella labour organisation the Trades Union

Congress (TUC) called it the "biggest day of strike action since 2011".

The latest strikes come a day after more than 1.27 million took to the streets in France, increasing

pressure on the French government over pension reform plans.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for pay rises to be "reasonable" and affordable" warning

that big pay rises would jeopardise attempts to tame inflation.

But unions have accused millionaire Sunak of being out of touch with the challenges faced by ordinary

working people struggling to make ends meet in the face of low paid, insecure work and spiralling

costs.

Teachers and train drivers were among the latest groups to act, as well as border force workers at UK

air and seaports.

"The workload is always bigger and bigger and with the inflation our salary is lower and lower,"

London teacher Nigel Adams, 57, told AFP as he joined thousands of teachers marching through central

London.

"We're exhausted. We're paying the price and so are the children," he added as protesters held up

placards reading "Pay Up" and "We can't put your kids first if you put their teachers last".
Britain has witnessed months of strikes by tens of thousands of workers -- including postal staff,

lawyers, nurses and employees in the retail sector -- as UK inflation raced above 11 percent, the

highest level in more than 40 years.

Job centre worker and union representative, Graham, who preferred not to give his last name said

workers had no choice but to strike faced with soaring costs.

"Some of our members, even though they are working, still have to make visits to food banks," he said.    

AFP      


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study
Half a million go on strike for higher wages in UK
Govt Hajj package fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh per person
3 bullet-hit in intra-party fight at Narsingdi
BD playing critical role in climate disasters: UN official
BD for revision of deal with Adani
production being examined: PM
AL associates, front bodies yet to form committees after national councils


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft