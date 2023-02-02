Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt Hajj package fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh per person

31pc increase over previous year, 127,198 pilgrims allowed

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent






The government on Wednesday announced Hajj package of Tk 683,018 per person for pilgrims to perform

hajj this year under government arrangement. It is an increase by 31 per cent over the previous year.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Wednesday announced the package after the

meeting of the executive committee on hajj management. The meeting took the decision with the State

Minister for Religious Affairs in the chair.

According to the announcement of the State Minister, the package would be applicable for the

government management pilgrims while the private hajj agencies will fix their packages in coordination

with the government packages. However, it wouldn't be less than the government package.

Meanwhile, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), an apex body of the private Hajj

agencies, will announce its package at a press conference to be held on Thursday, according to its

President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim.

In 2022, the government management pilgrims had to pay Tk 5.86 lakh and Tk 5.21 lakh for two packages

respectively while the pilgrims of private agency arrangement pilgrims had paid Tk 5.23 lakh.

With this estimation, the Hajj fees for this year is at least Tk 1.62 lakh and Tk 97,018 higher than

the previous year. Most of the expenditure was increased due to increasing trend of plane fare and

price hike of Saudi Riyal (SR) and US Dollar, according to the officials concerned.

This year's Hajj will be held on June 27 depending on moon sighting. To send Bangladeshi pilgrims and

manage the Hajj smoothly, the governments of the two countries had already signed an agreement on

January 9 this year.

According to the agreement, some 127,198 pilgrims of Bangladesh would be allowed to perform Hajj this

year. Of those, some 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while

112,198 under private management.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 per cent of the pilgrims while Saudia Airlines will carry

the rest 50 per cent passengers.

Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims imposed during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi

government - paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.

According to the 'Route to Mecca initiative' deal, all Hajj pilgrims will complete their pre-arrival

immigration in Dhaka.

In case of Covid vulnerable situation, the Saudi authorities can take a decision about the number of

the pilgrims.

This year, 70 per cent of Bangladeshi pilgrims will go through Jeddah Airport while the rest 30 per

cent will go through Madina airport.

According to the sources, the plane fare was Tk 1.40 lakh for the pilgrims last year. Considering

price hike of SR and availability of air tickets price was fixed at Tk 2 lakh. The ticket price was

fixed considering the vacant seats in the return flights.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study
Half a million go on strike for higher wages in UK
Govt Hajj package fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh per person
3 bullet-hit in intra-party fight at Narsingdi
BD playing critical role in climate disasters: UN official
BD for revision of deal with Adani
production being examined: PM
AL associates, front bodies yet to form committees after national councils


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft