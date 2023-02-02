|
Govt Hajj package fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh per person
31pc increase over previous year, 127,198 pilgrims allowed
Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
The government on Wednesday announced Hajj package of Tk 683,018 per person for pilgrims to perform
hajj this year under government arrangement. It is an increase by 31 per cent over the previous year.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Wednesday announced the package after the
meeting of the executive committee on hajj management. The meeting took the decision with the State
Minister for Religious Affairs in the chair.
According to the announcement of the State Minister, the package would be applicable for the
government management pilgrims while the private hajj agencies will fix their packages in coordination
with the government packages. However, it wouldn't be less than the government package.
Meanwhile, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), an apex body of the private Hajj
agencies, will announce its package at a press conference to be held on Thursday, according to its
President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim.
In 2022, the government management pilgrims had to pay Tk 5.86 lakh and Tk 5.21 lakh for two packages
respectively while the pilgrims of private agency arrangement pilgrims had paid Tk 5.23 lakh.
With this estimation, the Hajj fees for this year is at least Tk 1.62 lakh and Tk 97,018 higher than
the previous year. Most of the expenditure was increased due to increasing trend of plane fare and
price hike of Saudi Riyal (SR) and US Dollar, according to the officials concerned.
This year's Hajj will be held on June 27 depending on moon sighting. To send Bangladeshi pilgrims and
manage the Hajj smoothly, the governments of the two countries had already signed an agreement on
January 9 this year.
According to the agreement, some 127,198 pilgrims of Bangladesh would be allowed to perform Hajj this
year. Of those, some 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while
112,198 under private management.
The Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 per cent of the pilgrims while Saudia Airlines will carry
the rest 50 per cent passengers.
Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims imposed during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi
government - paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.
According to the 'Route to Mecca initiative' deal, all Hajj pilgrims will complete their pre-arrival
immigration in Dhaka.
In case of Covid vulnerable situation, the Saudi authorities can take a decision about the number of
the pilgrims.
This year, 70 per cent of Bangladeshi pilgrims will go through Jeddah Airport while the rest 30 per
cent will go through Madina airport.
According to the sources, the plane fare was Tk 1.40 lakh for the pilgrims last year. Considering
price hike of SR and availability of air tickets price was fixed at Tk 2 lakh. The ticket price was
fixed considering the vacant seats in the return flights.