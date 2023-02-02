3 bullet-hit in intra-party fight at Narsingdi

|
Panic grips C\'nawabganj as rivals clash during by-polls
Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 34
Panic grips C'nawabganj as rivals clash during by-polls
At least three people were injured and some 20 houses were set on fire at Narsingdi in clashes between
rival groups of the ruling Awami League, while panic gripped people during chase and counter-chase
between supporters of two rival candidates in Chapainawabganj during voting in the by-polls on
Wednesday.
Our Narsingdi Correspondent added that three people were injured and at least 20 houses were set on
fire or ransacked during a clash between two factions of ruling Awami League in Narsingdi's Raipura
upazila.
More than 100 crude bombs were detonated during the sporadic clashes on Wednesday. The clash took
place between supporters of Md Rajib Ahmed, Narsingdi Zilla Parishad member and former executive
member of the district AL, and followers of Nilaksha Union AL President Ismaili Siraji.
Kamal Bashar, Resident Medical Officer of Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, said, "Three people were admitted
to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital with multiple bullet wounds." The injured are Md Tofazzal Hossain, Rabiul
Miah and Rashed.
In Chapainawabganj, a chase and counter-chase happened between supporters of two candidates at the
District Ideal High School Centre around 9:00am.
A scuffle took place between the supporters of independent candidate Samiul Haque Liton and Awami
League backed candidate Abdul Wadud at the polling station -- triggering a chase and counter-chase,
said Additional Superintendent of Chapainawabganj Police, Abul Kalam Shaheed. However, police brought
the situation under control. A crude bomb was seized from the spot.
In another incident, unknown miscreants have exploded four crude bombs outside a voting centre for
Chapainawabganj-3 constituency by-polls, suspending voting for about 45 minutes. The incident occurred
at Krishnagobindapur Girls High School at the upazila's Ranihati Union on Wednesday, sparking fears
among voters.
AKM Alamgir Jahan, chief of the local police station, said that no one was injured in the blasts which
occurred around 2:00pm. The presiding officer of the centre at 2:45pm said things had returned to
normal and voting was resumed.
Bystanders said the voters at the centre panicked after the blasts. Police arrived at the scene
immediately, but failed to apprehend any suspects.
A chase and counter-chase took place between the supporters of two Awami League and independent
candidates after the voting to Chapainawabganj-3 by-polls began on Wednesday morning. Several were
injured in the incident in the scuffle.
Scuffle took place between the followers of AL candidate Abdul Wadud and independent candidate Samiul
Haque Liton at Nawabganj Adarsha High School centre. Both the groups, later, chased each-other. On
information, police rushed to the spot and charged baton to take the situation under control. A tensed
situation is prevailing at the centre after the incident.