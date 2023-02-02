3 bullet-hit in intra-party fight at Narsingdi

Video
Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Panic grips C'nawabganj as rivals clash during by-polls

At least three people were injured and some 20 houses were set on fire at Narsingdi in clashes between

rival groups of the ruling Awami League, while panic gripped people during chase and counter-chase

between supporters of two rival candidates in Chapainawabganj during voting in the by-polls on

Wednesday.

Our Narsingdi Correspondent added that three people were injured and at least 20 houses were set on

fire or ransacked during a clash between two factions of ruling Awami League in Narsingdi's Raipura

upazila.

More than 100 crude bombs were detonated during the sporadic clashes on Wednesday. The clash took

place between supporters of Md Rajib Ahmed, Narsingdi Zilla Parishad member and former executive

member of the district AL, and followers of Nilaksha Union AL President Ismaili Siraji.

Kamal Bashar, Resident Medical Officer of Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, said, "Three people were admitted

to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital with multiple bullet wounds." The injured are Md Tofazzal Hossain, Rabiul

Miah and Rashed.

In Chapainawabganj, a chase and counter-chase happened between supporters of two candidates at the

District Ideal High School Centre around 9:00am.

A scuffle took place between the supporters of independent candidate Samiul Haque Liton and Awami

League backed candidate Abdul Wadud at the polling station -- triggering a chase and counter-chase,

said Additional Superintendent of Chapainawabganj Police, Abul Kalam Shaheed. However, police brought

the situation under control. A crude bomb was seized from the spot.

In another incident, unknown miscreants have exploded four crude bombs outside a voting centre for

Chapainawabganj-3 constituency by-polls, suspending voting for about 45 minutes. The incident occurred

at Krishnagobindapur Girls High School at the upazila's Ranihati Union on Wednesday, sparking fears

among voters.

AKM Alamgir Jahan, chief of the local police station, said that no one was injured in the blasts which

occurred around 2:00pm. The presiding officer of the centre at 2:45pm said things had returned to

normal and voting was resumed.

Bystanders said the voters at the centre panicked after the blasts. Police arrived at the scene

immediately, but failed to apprehend any suspects.

A chase and counter-chase took place between the supporters of two Awami League and independent

candidates after the voting to Chapainawabganj-3 by-polls began on Wednesday morning. Several were

injured in the incident in the scuffle.

Scuffle took place between the followers of AL candidate Abdul Wadud and independent candidate Samiul

Haque Liton at Nawabganj Adarsha High School centre. Both the groups, later, chased each-other. On

information, police rushed to the spot and charged baton to take the situation under control. A tensed

situation is prevailing at the centre after the incident.      


