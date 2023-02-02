3 bullet-hit in intra-party fight at Narsingdi

Panic grips C'nawabganj as rivals clash during by-polls



At least three people were injured and some 20 houses were set on fire at Narsingdi in clashes between



rival groups of the ruling Awami League, while panic gripped people during chase and counter-chase



between supporters of two rival candidates in Chapainawabganj during voting in the by-polls on



Wednesday.



Our Narsingdi Correspondent added that three people were injured and at least 20 houses were set on



fire or ransacked during a clash between two factions of ruling Awami League in Narsingdi's Raipura



upazila.



More than 100 crude bombs were detonated during the sporadic clashes on Wednesday. The clash took



place between supporters of Md Rajib Ahmed, Narsingdi Zilla Parishad member and former executive



member of the district AL, and followers of Nilaksha Union AL President Ismaili Siraji.



Kamal Bashar, Resident Medical Officer of Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, said, "Three people were admitted



to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital with multiple bullet wounds." The injured are Md Tofazzal Hossain, Rabiul



Miah and Rashed.



In Chapainawabganj, a chase and counter-chase happened between supporters of two candidates at the



District Ideal High School Centre around 9:00am.



A scuffle took place between the supporters of independent candidate Samiul Haque Liton and Awami



League backed candidate Abdul Wadud at the polling station -- triggering a chase and counter-chase,



said Additional Superintendent of Chapainawabganj Police, Abul Kalam Shaheed. However, police brought



the situation under control. A crude bomb was seized from the spot.



In another incident, unknown miscreants have exploded four crude bombs outside a voting centre for



Chapainawabganj-3 constituency by-polls, suspending voting for about 45 minutes. The incident occurred



at Krishnagobindapur Girls High School at the upazila's Ranihati Union on Wednesday, sparking fears



among voters.



AKM Alamgir Jahan, chief of the local police station, said that no one was injured in the blasts which



occurred around 2:00pm. The presiding officer of the centre at 2:45pm said things had returned to



normal and voting was resumed.



Bystanders said the voters at the centre panicked after the blasts. Police arrived at the scene



immediately, but failed to apprehend any suspects.



