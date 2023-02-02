Video
Thursday, 2 February, 2023
Front Page

Electricity Import From India

BD for revision of deal with Adani

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The government has sought a revision to the power purchase agreement (PPA) it signed with Adani Power

Ltd for importing electricity from its thermal power plant in Jharkhand, India.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the government agency tasked with overseeing the

development of the country's power sector, has already sent a letter to the Indian company in this

regard, according to officials familiar with the deal.

It seems the price of coal to be purchased as fuel for the project has emerged as the prime bone of

contention.

"We have sent a letter to the Adani Group following a request we received in relation to opening LCs

(in India) to import the coal that will be used as fuel for the 1,600 MW plant in Jharkhand," a

highly-placed official of BPDB told UNB, in return for anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.
Since practically all the power generated by the plant located in the Godda district of Jharkhand

state will be exported to Bangladesh, Adani Power requires a demand note from BPDB that it can present

to Indian authorities before opening LCs against the coal import.

The cost incurred to import the coal, including transport from port to plant, will ultimately be borne

by Bangladesh, with the price factored into the PPA's tariff structure.

Adani Power recently sent a request for BPDB to issue the demand note, where the coal price is quoted
at $400 per metric ton (MT) - far above what BPDB officials believe it should be given the present

state of the international market.

"In our view, the coal price they have quoted ($400/MT) is excessive - it should be less than $250/MT,

which is what we are paying for the imported coal at our other thermal power plants," the official

said.

The same sources also said Bangladesh's stance on the issue was communicated to Adani Power officials

during the visit of a delegation led by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul

Hamid to the site of the power plant, that took place in the first week of January.

Publicly however, the state minister gave no indication of any such issue during the visit, instead

telling reporters that Bangladesh would start importing the power generated by one of the two units at

the plant, some 750 MW, from March.

The subsequent letter counts as BPDB's formal request for the PPA to be reviewed and tariff structure

to be adjusted before it can start importing the electricity, officials said.

As per Power Division documents seen by UNB, Bangladesh would be paying Adani Power an estimated

$23.87 billion, equivalent to almost Tk 240,000 crore (considering US dollar exchange rate at Tk 100),

over the 25-year life cycle of the plant, if the PPA remains unchanged.

Adani Power's investment in the plant, including transmission lines till the Bangladesh border, have

been estimated at around $2.1 billion.

The PPA with Adani Power was signed in November 2017, in Dhaka. Then-Power Division Joint Secretary

Faizul Amin, BPDB secretary at the time Mina Masuduzzaman and Adani's Business Development President

Kandarp Patel signed two documents - the PPA and an Implementing Agreement - on behalf of their

respective sides.    UNB


