AL associates, front bodies yet to form committees after national councils

Although, the ruling Awami League (AL) has formed full-fledged committee on time after holding



National Council, but the party's associate and front bodies are failing to do the same after holding



their national councils.



The national councils of AL front and associate bodies-Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip), Mahila



Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League including Dhaka North and South city Chhatra League and Dhaka



University Chhatra League, Juba Mahila League-were held in November and December last year. However,



these organizations have not formed their full-fledged committees yet.



On the other hand, the mother organization, AL, has formed and announced full-fledged committee within



seven days after the 22nd National Council of the party on December 24 last year.



Although the leaders of AL always want to see strong associate organizations, those who come to the



leadership of these organizations show reluctance to follow the party constitutions to form full-



fledged committees on time. AL leaders and activists identified it as a bad practice of responsible



leaders and they urged them to follow the base party, the Awami League.



The ruling party at its 22nd national council had given strict directives to the grassroots and



associate bodies to form committees on time. AL's directive requires that after announcing the names



of Presidents and General Secretaries of the committees by holding council sessions, the rest of the



committees should be formed within 45 days.



However, the front and associate bodies have failed to form full committees within 45 days. According



to AL office, the council of Swachip was held on November 25, Bangladesh Mahila Awami League on



November 26, Dhaka North and South city Chhatra League on December 2, Dhaka University Chhatra League



on December 3, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on December 6 and Bangladesh Juba Mahila League on



December 15.



Regarding the formation of a full-fledged committee, Juba Mahila League President Aleya Sarwar Daisy



told the Daily Observer, "We have already drafted the full committee of our organization. Hopefully



very soon we will be able to announce the committee. Targeting the next general elections of the



country we have emphasized on dedicated and clean imaged leaders and activists in the committee."

Regarding the delay of the full committee formation, she said, "We have no constitutional time



bindings about the formation of a full-fledged committee. Awami League has given 45 days time



limitation on forming committees of its own units. We as associate organs are not under this



limitation. Nevertheless, we have tried to form a full committee as early as possible to increase the



strength of the party."



Meanwhile, regarding the committee formation BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said, "Our



National Council was held on December 6 last year but we got our committees on December 20 including



Dhaka University Chhatra League and Dhaka North and South city Chhatra League. Now we are working on



full-fledged committee formation following the directions of our supreme guardian Prime Minister



Sheikh Hasina."



"Those who are doing politics of Bangabandhu's ideology for a long period of time and spending their



valuable time in doing creative works will get priority in the full committee and we will try to



confirm it. Meritorious, skilled and hard workers will also get positions in the full committee," he



added.



The general secretary of the student wing of the ruling AL also said that the full-fledged committees



of Dhaka University Chhatra League and Dhaka North and South city Chhatra League will also be formed



step by step.



Despite several attempts to talk about the full committee formation with the President and the General



Secretary of the Swachip, it was not possible to contact them.



Meanwhile, too much recommendations and lobbying is one of the main reasons for delay in forming full



committees of the party's associate bodies, said AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton.

Liton said, "Individually all the associate bodies of Awami League are big in size and number of



leaders and activists. As a result, there are lots of applications and lobbying from across the



country. The responsible leaders of the associate bodies also face high-up's recommendations during



the full committee formation. So the Presidents and the General Secretaries of these organs have to



face many embarrassing situations."



"Delaying of committee formation is not good for the organization. Our leader Sheikh Hasina this time



asked all leaders of the associate bodies to form full committees within a short period of time," he



added.



At the same time, another AL Presidium Member Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, also the President of



Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), said, "Hopefully within 15 days all full-fledged committees of



the associate bodies will be formed and announced. They were asked to submit full committees as early



as possible to the Awami League party office for final approval."



