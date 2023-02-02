Video
HC delivers verdict in Bangla to honour language martyrs

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Both the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered

many verdicts in Bangla on the first day of the Language month showing respect to the language

martyrs.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim delivered all verdicts in Bangla on

the day saying that he is giving all orders in Bangla in honour of the language martyrs.

Earlier, many benches of the High Court Division delivered verdicts in Bangla on the first day of

Language month showing respect to the language martyrs.

The HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Md Khairul Alam gave the Bangla judgement on

a writ petition filed regarding the transfer of vested property.

During the deliberation of the verdict, the senior judge of the HC bench Justice Naima Haider said,

"Today is February 1. Language month starts today. Respecting the souls of the language martyrs,

honouring the International Mother Language Day, today's first verdict is delivered in Bangla. I

deliver this verdict in Bangla to show respect to all Bangla speakers in the world."

Advocate Shariful Islam appeared on behalf of the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit

Das Gupta represented the State during the court proceedings.

The High Court started passing judgments and orders in Bangla from 1990. Late Justice ARM Amirul Islam

Chowdhury started giving orders in Bangla.

After that, Justice Kazi Ebadul Haque, Justice Hamidul Haque, Justice Abdul Quddus, former Chief

Justice ABM Khairul Haque, retired Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury of the Appellate Division gave

several judgments in Bangla.

At present, Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hasan, Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Abu Zafar

Siddiqui, Justice Jahangir Hossain Salim have given judgments in several cases in Bangla while they

were discharging their duties in the High Court Division.

Moreover, since April 2010, Justice Zakir Hossain of the High Court Division has been giving judgments

in Bangla after being appointed and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal also delivered judgments in Bangla.



