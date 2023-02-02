Video
CEC satisfied with peaceful by-polls but unhappy with  low turnout

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent



The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday that the 12th general

elections will be held in December this year.

Speaking to journalists after voting to the 6 parliamentary constituencies by-elections at Agargaon

Election Commission Building he said, "Polling in six constituencies was peaceful. But the voter

turnout was relatively low. It can be approximately 15, 20 to 25 per cent."

CEC said, they received information from the field level all the time and monitored television and

online media. No significant irregularities were found. At some places there were counter chases and

couple of cocktails exploded.

In response to a comment that, in some polling stations in Brahmanbaria, vote robbers entered into the

voting booths. The CEC told reporters that they have taken information from the area after seeing the

media reports. At one centre, a woman voter entered the booth with her two children. At another centre

a lady entered to vote for a sick man.

CEC said, "We do not consider these to be very serious or widespread irregularities. We did not think

these kinds of incidents can change the poll results."
 
Awal said, "EC has to rely on the local administration. We are satisfied with the support we are

getting from the local administration and law enforcement agencies."

Regarding the 12th general elections he said, "We are taking preparation to hold upcoming general

elections within December this year."


