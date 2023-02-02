CEC satisfied with peaceful by-polls but unhappy with  low turnout





The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday that the 12th general



elections will be held in December this year.



Speaking to journalists after voting to the 6 parliamentary constituencies by-elections at Agargaon



Election Commission Building he said, "Polling in six constituencies was peaceful. But the voter



turnout was relatively low. It can be approximately 15, 20 to 25 per cent."



CEC said, they received information from the field level all the time and monitored television and



online media. No significant irregularities were found. At some places there were counter chases and



couple of cocktails exploded.



In response to a comment that, in some polling stations in Brahmanbaria, vote robbers entered into the



voting booths. The CEC told reporters that they have taken information from the area after seeing the



media reports. At one centre, a woman voter entered the booth with her two children. At another centre



a lady entered to vote for a sick man.



CEC said, "We do not consider these to be very serious or widespread irregularities. We did not think



these kinds of incidents can change the poll results."



Awal said, "EC has to rely on the local administration. We are satisfied with the support we are



getting from the local administration and law enforcement agencies."



Regarding the 12th general elections he said, "We are taking preparation to hold upcoming general



elections within December this year."



