Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ekushey Book Fair kicks off

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Tausiful Islam

Ekushey Book Fair kicks off

Ekushey Book Fair kicks off

Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the largest book fair in the country organised by Bangla Academy at its

premises and Suhrawardy Udyan, begun on Wednesday. On the first day of the fair, a low number of book

lovers visited the fair.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long fair at 3:00pm by unveiling seven books

published by the academy.

The unwrapped books include a compilation of the books written by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Rochonabali-1" edited by Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina, President Abdul Hamid-written book "Amar Jibonneeti, Amar Rajneeti", "Karagarer Rojnamcha Path

Bishleshon," "Ausomapto Atmojiboni Path Bishleshon," and "Amar Dekha Noya Chin Path Bishleshon,"

edited by Poet Mohammad Nurul Huda and a research based book on Zila Sahitya Mela-2022 (first part).
Sheikh Hasina came to the fair in person after two years as she could not visit the fair in the last

two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was also present on the occasion.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid spoke on the occasion as the special guest and Cultural

Affairs Secretary Md Abul Monsur addressed the function, among others.

Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain presided over the inaugural function while Director General

Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the address of welcome.

Besides, the PM distributed prizes among 15 recipients of the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2022.
Till Prime Minister left the fair, none was allowed to enter the venues.

As soon as the entries were open to all, visitors from different parts of the country enthusiastically

enter the fair venues.

However, a large number of stalls were seen unfinished with book arrangements on shelves.
Till evening on Tuesday, Dhaka University Prakashana Sangstha and Jagannath University (JnU) could not

also adorn their shelves with books in the stalls.

Syed Shariful Alam Sophu, stall In-Charge of Matribhumi, installed by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

at the academy premises, said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated their arrangements of the

stall and newly published books.

Samina Ferdous, a middle aged woman who came to the fair with her husband and two sons from Mirpur,

said that she felt like the fair got back to life again after the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no restriction this year. I feel like buying hundreds of books of my favourite writers such

Humayun Ahmed, Anisul Hoque, Asif Nazrul and Salimullah Khan," she said, adding, "We will visit the

fair two more times this year -- on the mid and last days of the month."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study
Half a million go on strike for higher wages in UK
Govt Hajj package fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh per person
3 bullet-hit in intra-party fight at Narsingdi
BD playing critical role in climate disasters: UN official
BD for revision of deal with Adani
production being examined: PM
AL associates, front bodies yet to form committees after national councils


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft