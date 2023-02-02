Ekushey Book Fair kicks off



Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the largest book fair in the country organised by Bangla Academy at itspremises and Suhrawardy Udyan, begun on Wednesday. On the first day of the fair, a low number of booklovers visited the fair.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long fair at 3:00pm by unveiling seven bookspublished by the academy.The unwrapped books include a compilation of the books written by the Father of the Nation BangabandhuSheikh Mujibur Rahman titled "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Rochonabali-1" edited by Prime Minister SheikhHasina, President Abdul Hamid-written book "Amar Jibonneeti, Amar Rajneeti", "Karagarer Rojnamcha PathBishleshon," "Ausomapto Atmojiboni Path Bishleshon," and "Amar Dekha Noya Chin Path Bishleshon,"edited by Poet Mohammad Nurul Huda and a research based book on Zila Sahitya Mela-2022 (first part).Sheikh Hasina came to the fair in person after two years as she could not visit the fair in the lasttwo years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was also present on the occasion.State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid spoke on the occasion as the special guest and CulturalAffairs Secretary Md Abul Monsur addressed the function, among others.Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain presided over the inaugural function while Director GeneralMohammad Nurul Huda delivered the address of welcome.Besides, the PM distributed prizes among 15 recipients of the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2022.Till Prime Minister left the fair, none was allowed to enter the venues.As soon as the entries were open to all, visitors from different parts of the country enthusiasticallyenter the fair venues.However, a large number of stalls were seen unfinished with book arrangements on shelves.Till evening on Tuesday, Dhaka University Prakashana Sangstha and Jagannath University (JnU) could notalso adorn their shelves with books in the stalls.Syed Shariful Alam Sophu, stall In-Charge of Matribhumi, installed by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)at the academy premises, said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated their arrangements of thestall and newly published books.Samina Ferdous, a middle aged woman who came to the fair with her husband and two sons from Mirpur,said that she felt like the fair got back to life again after the deadly coronavirus pandemic."There is no restriction this year. I feel like buying hundreds of books of my favourite writers suchHumayun Ahmed, Anisul Hoque, Asif Nazrul and Salimullah Khan," she said, adding, "We will visit thefair two more times this year -- on the mid and last days of the month."