Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM slams those favouring unelected interim govt

She opens Ekushey Book Fair

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday slammed those who are talking in favour of an unelected

government for an interim period, asking them to think who had benefited from such a government during

the 2007-2008 period.

"There was an unelected government (in Bangladesh) from 2007 to '08 and who had benefited (from

that)?" she said.

While opening the month-long 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023' on the premises of the Bangla Academy and

the Suhrawardy Udyan in the city, the Prime Minister said there are some so-called intellectuals in

Bangladesh who said how the Mahabharata could be impure if an unelected government assumed office for

a period of two or four years.

She added: "The Mahabharata will not be impure (with an unelected government in power). But the

constitution will be tainted and the lives and livelihoods of the people will be ruined. If anyone

looks into those two years (of last caretaker government), it will be seen that everything, including

business-commerce, literary practice and economic condition, were shattered during that period."
 
 The Premier Minister told the countrymen that they can better realise who are favouring an unelected

government, adding that they who fear to face the people and know that they will not be voted to power

through elections are out to destabilise the country though different means.

 Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, said the then caretaker government had been forced

to give an election (in 2008) in which BNP got only 30 seats out of 300 while her party-led grand

alliance won the remaining ones.

"They got only 30 seats (in the 2008 election) and how will they get more? We have gained support from

the people through work and this is not our fault. We will continue to work for the people's welfare,"

she added.

She said in continuation of the election, her government has been in power since 2009 to date through

the people's mandate following the democratic process.

"The sports, culture, literary works and book fair are flourishing and development is taking place in

the country as the Awami League is in power for a long period," she said.

Referring to the apex court verdict that declared illegal the Zia, Ershad and Mostaq governments and

their acts as they came to the power promulgating martial laws, she said her government has taken

every measure to continue the democratic trend.

"Since we brought the 15th amendment to the Constitution, stability and democratic process have been

prevailing in Bangladesh," she said.

But, on the way to achieve the stability, she said, they have to overcome all natural and manmade

disasters such as killing people alive through arson attacks in the name of so-called movement.
"Now stability prevails in the country. But, some people don't feel well seeing the stability in the

country," she said.

The premier called upon those, who want to assumed power, to stand in line with the people, join

elections and seek votes, saying, "If the people choose them, they will come in power."

Sheikh Hasina said transparent ballot boxes and national identity cards were introduced and voter

lists with photographs were prepared as per the proposals placed by her party so that the people would

exercise their voting rights peacefully and freely.

The premier said they have built the country as 'Digital Bangladesh' which has both merits and

demerits as the digital platforms are being used to spread anti-government propagandas, adding, "I

want you won't take a decision on what you see and hear (on digital platforms) without knowing the

facts."

After inaugurating the book fair in person after a gap of three years, the Prime Minister said that

she feels very happy to come to the Bangla Academy to open the book fair physically after a long time.
The theme of this year's book fair is "Paro Boi, Garo Desh: Bangabandhur Bangladesh (Read Book build

country: Bangabandhu's Bangladesh) and the Bangla Academy is organizing the fair.

At the function, the Prime Minister unwrapped seven books published by the Bangla Academy that include

a compilation of the books written by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

titled "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Rochonabali-1" edited by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President Abdul

Hamid-written book "Amar Jibonneeti, Amar Rajneeti", "Karagarer Rojnamcha Path Bishleshon," "Ausomapto

Atmojiboni Path Bishleshon," and "Amar Dekha Noya Chin Path Bishleshon," edited by poet Mohammad Nurul

Huda and a research based book on Zila Sahitya Mela-2022 (first part).    BSS      


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study
Half a million go on strike for higher wages in UK
Govt Hajj package fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh per person
3 bullet-hit in intra-party fight at Narsingdi
BD playing critical role in climate disasters: UN official
BD for revision of deal with Adani
production being examined: PM
AL associates, front bodies yet to form committees after national councils


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft