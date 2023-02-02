AL bags 4, JSD (Inu) 1, Independent 1



By-elections to 6 parliamentary constituencies were held on Tuesday. Out of this, Awami League won in



4 constituencies, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) of Hasanul Haq Inu won one constituency and



independent candidates have won in one.



MP Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who resigned from BNP, won the Brahmanbaria-2 seat by-election as an



independent candidate. Abdus Sattar got 46,323 votes with Bunch of Bananas symbol. His rival candidate



Abdul Hamid Bhasani with Plough symbol got 9,500 votes.



On December 11, as part of BNP's movement, seven members of parliament the party resigned as per the



decision of the party. Advocate Abdus Sattar was among them.



Later he participated in the election as an independent candidate in the same seat. BNP expelled



Sattar Bhuiyan from the party. Awami League has supported BNP's resigned MP Advocate Abdus Sattar



Bhuiyan in Brahmanbaria-2 seat.



AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen, the joint candidate of 14 parties, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) of Hasanul



Haq Inu won the Bogra-4 seat by-election. He got 20,405 votes with Torch symbol.



In Bogra 6 (Sadar) constituency, Awami League candidate with Boat symbol Ragebul Ahsan Ripu won by



getting 49,336 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate Abdul Mannan Akand got 21864 votes.

After counting the votes, Returning Officer and Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed this



on Wednesday (February 1) evening.



His nearest rival Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam got 19,571 votes with Ektara symbol. This



independent candidate was defeated by 834 votes.District Commissioner Saiful Islam announced the



result unofficially at Bogra District Commissioner's office.Awami League candidate Ziaur Rahman won in



Chapainawabganj 2 seat by getting 94,928 votes. His nearest rival Md Ali Sarkar independent candidate



got 25,399 votes.



Other Awami League candidate Abdul Wadud Biswas won in Chapainawabganj-3 seats by getting 59,638



votes. His nearest rival Samiul Haque Liton, an independent candidate, got 980 votes.





