6 JS By-Polls Held

AL bags 4, JSD (Inu) 1, Independent 1

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent


By-elections to 6 parliamentary constituencies were held on Tuesday. Out of this, Awami League won in

4 constituencies, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) of Hasanul Haq Inu won one constituency and

independent candidates have won in one.

MP Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who resigned from BNP, won the Brahmanbaria-2 seat by-election as an

independent candidate. Abdus Sattar got 46,323 votes with Bunch of Bananas symbol. His rival candidate

Abdul Hamid Bhasani with Plough symbol got 9,500 votes.

On December 11, as part of BNP's movement, seven members of parliament the party resigned as per the

decision of the party. Advocate Abdus Sattar was among them.

Later he participated in the election as an independent candidate in the same seat. BNP expelled

Sattar Bhuiyan from the party. Awami League has supported BNP's resigned MP Advocate Abdus Sattar

Bhuiyan in Brahmanbaria-2 seat.

AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen, the joint candidate of 14 parties, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) of Hasanul

Haq Inu won the Bogra-4 seat by-election. He got 20,405 votes with Torch symbol.

In Bogra 6 (Sadar) constituency, Awami League candidate with Boat symbol Ragebul Ahsan Ripu won by

getting 49,336 votes. His nearest rival independent candidate Abdul Mannan Akand got 21864 votes.
After counting the votes, Returning Officer and Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed this

on Wednesday (February 1) evening.

His nearest rival Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam got 19,571 votes with Ektara symbol. This

independent candidate was defeated by 834 votes.District Commissioner Saiful Islam announced the

result unofficially at Bogra District Commissioner's office.Awami League candidate Ziaur Rahman won in

Chapainawabganj 2 seat by getting 94,928 votes. His nearest rival Md Ali Sarkar independent candidate

got 25,399 votes.

Other Awami League candidate Abdul Wadud Biswas won in Chapainawabganj-3 seats by getting 59,638

votes. His nearest rival Samiul Haque Liton, an independent candidate, got 980 votes.


