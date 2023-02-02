Video
121 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

 
PIROJPUR, Feb 1: A total of 121 families each got 60 kilogram (kg) vulnerable group development (VGD) rice as humanitarian   

support and gift from Prime Minister's relief fund in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
   
VGD rice was distributed at a function held in  Boro Mascua Union premises. It was organized by Chairman Nasir Uddin Hawlader.
Organizers said, Prime Minister's humanitarian gift to 121 families for the month of November and December were distributed like

previous years under the programme.
 
Union members and Supervising Officer Md Zahir Uddin Hawlader was present at the function.


