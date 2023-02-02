Video
Home Countryside

New body of Madaripur  Reporters Unity formed

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, New annual committee of Madaripur Reporters Unity (MRU) was formed on Friday.
 
The MRU new committee was formed at a function held at a local restaurant and hotel in the district town making Subol  Biswas

(Janakantha,) and Manjur Hossain (Jai Jai Din)  president and general secretary (GS) respectively. Abul Hasan Sohel (Daily Observer)

has been made organizing secretary.

Others executives of the committee are: Senior vice-presidents Selim Farazi (RTV) and Khaledur  Rahman Belal Khan (UNB), Junior

Vice-Presidents  Md Borhanus Sultan (New Nation) Nityan and Haldar (Baishakhi TV), Olul Ahhsan Kajal (Manabjamin) and Ayesha

Siddika Akashi (Today's Magazine).

 Joint GSs are Mehdi Hasan Sohag (BTV) and Md Masudur Rahman Sardar (My TV), Office Secretary Arifur Rahman (Mohana TV),

Treasurer Azgar Howlader (Jonobani ), Publicity Secretary Zahid Hasan (Amar Sangbad), Education Secretary KM Rashed Kamal

(Kalbela) and Sports Secretary Akas Munshi (Amar  Notun Somoy).

Executive members are: Nazmul Haque Basu (Editor-Daily Takerhat),Gaus Ur Rahman (Editor-Weekly Shariatullah), Imtiaz Ahmed

(Bangla News24), Ohiduzzaman Kajal (Regional  Correspondent-Kalakantha) and Millat Khan (Asiabani).


