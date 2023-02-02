New body of Madaripur  Reporters Unity formed

MADARIPUR, New annual committee of Madaripur Reporters Unity (MRU) was formed on Friday.



The MRU new committee was formed at a function held at a local restaurant and hotel in the district town making Subol Biswas



(Janakantha,) and Manjur Hossain (Jai Jai Din) president and general secretary (GS) respectively. Abul Hasan Sohel (Daily Observer)



has been made organizing secretary.



Others executives of the committee are: Senior vice-presidents Selim Farazi (RTV) and Khaledur Rahman Belal Khan (UNB), Junior



Vice-Presidents Md Borhanus Sultan (New Nation) Nityan and Haldar (Baishakhi TV), Olul Ahhsan Kajal (Manabjamin) and Ayesha



Siddika Akashi (Today's Magazine).



Joint GSs are Mehdi Hasan Sohag (BTV) and Md Masudur Rahman Sardar (My TV), Office Secretary Arifur Rahman (Mohana TV),



Treasurer Azgar Howlader (Jonobani ), Publicity Secretary Zahid Hasan (Amar Sangbad), Education Secretary KM Rashed Kamal



(Kalbela) and Sports Secretary Akas Munshi (Amar Notun Somoy).



Executive members are: Nazmul Haque Basu (Editor-Daily Takerhat),Gaus Ur Rahman (Editor-Weekly Shariatullah), Imtiaz Ahmed



(Bangla News24), Ohiduzzaman Kajal (Regional Correspondent-Kalakantha) and Millat Khan (Asiabani).

