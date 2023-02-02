Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Five people including two females have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Habiganj,

Rangpur, Kurigram, and Madaripur, recently.

HABIGANJ: A young man was killed after being hit by a tractor in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district.
The accident took place at Jagatpur on Habiganj-Shayestaganj road at 11:30 on Wednesday.

Deceased Hannan Miah, 25, was a resident of Dakshinchar village under Lashkarpur union of Habiganj sadar upazila.
Police said a tractor crashed the youth at Jagatpur while he was walking along the road, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shayestaganj Police Station (PS) Nazmul Haque Kamal said legal steps were under process in this regard.
RANGPUR:  Two females were killed in separate road accidents in the district.

A woman was killed in the road accident in Kaunia Upazila of the district.
The accident took place in Banupara Shaheed Bhata area under Haragachh Municipality on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Rabeya Begum, 57, was a resident of Tapdhan Shaheed residential area under Rangpur city corporation.

Police said the woman was walking along the Haragach-Rangpur road around 7 am. At that time, a sand-laden truck ran over the

woman on the side of the road and fled. She died on the spot.
Haragach PS OC Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter.

In another accident, a school teacher was killed in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of Rangpur on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ramzam Ali, 55, a resident of Chandpara Village under Balua Masimpur Union in the upazila. He was

a teacher of a local school.

According to police and local sources, Ramzan Ali was going to Vendabari from his home in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On

the way, a brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Gopalpur area, leaving motorcyclist Ramzan

dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Mithapukur PS OC Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed as a truck smashed his auto-rickshaw on the Bhurungamari-Sonahat Land Port road

in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jamal Hossain, 35, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Ghuntighar Village under Bangasonahat Union in

the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a coal-loaded truck hit Jamal's auto-rickshaw from the behind and dragged it to about a half

kilometre when Jamal was returning the house from Bhurungamari in the evening, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhurungamari PS OC Azhar Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
MADARIPUR: A man was killed and two others were injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Dhaka-Barishal highway

in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Jalil Bepari, son of late Hasan Bepari, a resident of Kuthibari Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Mustafapur Highway Police outpost Inspector Rosul Molla said an unidentified vehicle hit a van from the behind in

front of SR Filling Station in Sanerpar area of the upazila at night when Jalil Bepari along with three others was returning home

after joining a Waz Mahfil, which left three of them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jalil dead and

referred the injured to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
121 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur
New body of Madaripur  Reporters Unity formed
Five killed in separate road mishaps
Workshop on Safe Migration held in Rajshahi
Closed illegal brickfields reopen at Monohardi
Three traders fined in two districts
Grass-pea farmers gain profit in Pabna
Youth gets life term for killing grandmother


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft