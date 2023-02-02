Five killed in separate road mishaps

Five people including two females have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Habiganj,



Rangpur, Kurigram, and Madaripur, recently.



HABIGANJ: A young man was killed after being hit by a tractor in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district.

The accident took place at Jagatpur on Habiganj-Shayestaganj road at 11:30 on Wednesday.



Deceased Hannan Miah, 25, was a resident of Dakshinchar village under Lashkarpur union of Habiganj sadar upazila.

Police said a tractor crashed the youth at Jagatpur while he was walking along the road, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shayestaganj Police Station (PS) Nazmul Haque Kamal said legal steps were under process in this regard.

RANGPUR: Two females were killed in separate road accidents in the district.



A woman was killed in the road accident in Kaunia Upazila of the district.

The accident took place in Banupara Shaheed Bhata area under Haragachh Municipality on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rabeya Begum, 57, was a resident of Tapdhan Shaheed residential area under Rangpur city corporation.



Police said the woman was walking along the Haragach-Rangpur road around 7 am. At that time, a sand-laden truck ran over the



woman on the side of the road and fled. She died on the spot.

Haragach PS OC Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter.



In another accident, a school teacher was killed in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of Rangpur on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ramzam Ali, 55, a resident of Chandpara Village under Balua Masimpur Union in the upazila. He was



a teacher of a local school.



According to police and local sources, Ramzan Ali was going to Vendabari from his home in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On



the way, a brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Gopalpur area, leaving motorcyclist Ramzan



dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Mithapukur PS OC Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed as a truck smashed his auto-rickshaw on the Bhurungamari-Sonahat Land Port road



in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Jamal Hossain, 35, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Ghuntighar Village under Bangasonahat Union in



the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a coal-loaded truck hit Jamal's auto-rickshaw from the behind and dragged it to about a half



kilometre when Jamal was returning the house from Bhurungamari in the evening, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



Bhurungamari PS OC Azhar Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MADARIPUR: A man was killed and two others were injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Dhaka-Barishal highway



in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Jalil Bepari, son of late Hasan Bepari, a resident of Kuthibari Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Mustafapur Highway Police outpost Inspector Rosul Molla said an unidentified vehicle hit a van from the behind in



front of SR Filling Station in Sanerpar area of the upazila at night when Jalil Bepari along with three others was returning home



after joining a Waz Mahfil, which left three of them critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jalil dead and



referred the injured to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the official added.



