Workshop on Safe Migration held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, A workshop on Safe Migration and Development was held in the district on Tuesday.

The workshop was arranged in the conference hall of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in Rajshashi.



District Employment and Manpower Office (EMO) hosted the workshop. It was supported by the Manpower Employment and Training



Bureau under the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.



As the chief guest, DC Abdul Jalil addressed the workshop chaired by Additional DC Kolyan Chowdhury.

In a keynote presentation, Assistant Director of EMO Abdul Hannan highlighted aspects of safe migration in terms of earning



foreign currencies.



Principal of Technical Training Centre Emdadul Haque and Principal of Women Technical Training Centre Shafiqul Islam also spoke



at the workshop.



DC Abdul Jalil said, the present government under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been



working to send competent manpower to overseas markets besides finding new overseas job markets to boost foreign remittance



earning.



The government is working to generate skilled manpower so that they can earn more remittance compared to the unskilled ones, he



added.



He further said, integrated efforts of the government and non-government organizations can be the best way of safe, protected and



dignified migration of people, particularly women.



Safe migration of women is very important for improving their living and livelihood condition other than boosting the country's



foreign remittance, the DC maintained.



