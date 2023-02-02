Closed illegal brickfields reopen at Monohardi



MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Two illegal brick kilns, AFD and RSF were not stopped in Monohardi Upazila of the district despite theirclosing before.The brick kilns in Harinarayanpur Village of Doulotpur Union of the upazila were laid down recently by a mobile court conducted bythe Department of Environment (DoE) on November 28. But their activities of brick manufacturing and burning started again withinone week.The mobile court was led by Executive Magistrate Fayzunnessa Aktar of Monitoring & Enforcement Wing of the DoE. AFD and RSFbrick kilns were demolished by excavators. At that time, a total of Tk 10 lakh was fined to these organisations, with Tk 5 lakh each,on charge of carrying out activities without letter of clearance from the DoE.A recent visit found RSF and AFD brickfields in full operations of brick burning; over 100 labourers were seen earth-processing,brick-making, drying and burning.Despite restriction, surface soil of cropland is being used in brick-making. Harinarayanpur Madrasa, Bipul Smriti Uchha Biddalaya,and one Hafezia Madrasa are located near the locality.Black smoke is coming out of these unlicensed brick kilns at strong speed. Students of these institutions, teachers, and locals arefacing health risk. Besides, surrounding houses and croplands are getting harmed.On condition of anonymity, some locals said, along with this, the environment is getting polluted due to smoke release fromchimneys of the kilns. Three-cropping lands, houses, and trees are facing destruction.When asked how bricks are made illegally, Manager Chhamir Chandra of RSF brick kiln said, "It is known to the administration howwe run our kilns."Because, it is not possible to run kilns without informing them, he added.He further said, renewal application has been sent to the district administration and the DoE with necessary papers.AFD Brickfield's Proprietor Samsul Haq said, "Not only my kiln, most brick fields in the upazila don't have necessary papers.""We have rebuilt the demolished brick kiln. Applications have been sent to agriculture, DoE and all departments for the renewal," headded.Besides, men of brick kiln owner association contact with the administration yearly. After the campaign, the brick-burning has beenresumed by managing the administration, he maintained.Monohardi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rejaul Karim said, "I am not informed that after closing, these have been reopened. If so,legal action will be taken."Deputy Director of DoE-Narsingdi Sheikh Md Nazmul Huda said, "I don't know how the demolished brick kilns have been openedagain. Legal action will be taken against these illegal kilns."