Three traders fined in two districts

At least three traders were fined in separate mobile court drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A mobile court of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in the district on Wednesday fined two



traders Tk 12,000 on the charge of hiding sugar bags and not having price list.



The drive was conducted at noon at some grocery stores in Shaheb Bazar area of the city.

Mohammad Salim, deputy director of DNCRP-Rajshahi confirmed the information.



He said, the sugar market is being monitored in Rajshahi like rest of the country. If any trader charges higher price, he will be



penalised as per the government guideline, he added.



Baghdad Store of RDA Market was fined Tk 10,000 while another grocery Tk 2,000. "Our campaign will continue," the official



maintained.



NATORE: A sand trader Dawood Islam was fined Tk 1 lakh for illegally lifting sand from the Padma River in Lalpur Upazila of the



district on Tuesday.



Debasish Bosak, assistant commissioner (AC-land) made the fining while conducted a mobile court at Koylal Dahar point of the river



under Beelmaria Union.



According to official sources, Dawood Islam had been supplying sand to different local brick fields for a long time.

On information, the mobile court led by the AC-Land conducted the raid.



The cash of the fine was deposited to the government's treasury in Natore.



The AC Land said, as such type of act is punishable according to the Sand and Earth Management Act, he has been fined.

He further said, the drive will continue for the welfare of people.



