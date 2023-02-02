Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three traders fined in two districts

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

At least three traders were fined in separate mobile court drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A mobile court of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in the district on Wednesday fined two

traders Tk 12,000 on the charge of hiding sugar bags and not having price list.
 
The drive was conducted at noon at some grocery stores in Shaheb Bazar area of the city.
Mohammad Salim, deputy director of DNCRP-Rajshahi confirmed the information.
 
He said, the sugar market is being monitored in Rajshahi like rest of the country. If any trader charges higher price, he will be

penalised as per the government guideline, he added.

Baghdad Store of RDA Market was fined Tk 10,000 while another grocery Tk 2,000. "Our campaign will continue," the official

maintained.

NATORE: A sand trader Dawood Islam was fined Tk 1 lakh for illegally lifting sand from the Padma River in Lalpur Upazila of the

district on Tuesday.

Debasish Bosak, assistant commissioner (AC-land) made the fining while conducted a mobile court at Koylal Dahar point of the river

under Beelmaria Union.

According to official sources, Dawood Islam had been supplying sand to different local brick fields for a long time.
On information, the mobile court led by the AC-Land conducted the raid.
 
The cash of the fine was deposited to the government's treasury in Natore.
 
The AC Land said, as such type of act is punishable according to the Sand and Earth Management Act, he has been fined.
 He further said, the drive will continue for the welfare of people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
121 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur
New body of Madaripur  Reporters Unity formed
Five killed in separate road mishaps
Workshop on Safe Migration held in Rajshahi
Closed illegal brickfields reopen at Monohardi
Three traders fined in two districts
Grass-pea farmers gain profit in Pabna
Youth gets life term for killing grandmother


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft