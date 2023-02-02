Video
Home Countryside

Grass-pea farmers gain profit in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

Grass-pea farmers gain profit in Pabna

Grass-pea farmers gain profit in Pabna

PABNA, Farmers have started harvesting of Khesari Dal (grass-pea) in a festive manner in the district.
According to field sources, this season Khesari growers are delighted to get both good yield and fair price in local bazaars.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), favourable seasonal weather and timely supply of agro-

inputs have made the programme of agriculture expansion successful in Pabna.
 
This season a total of 15,300 hectares (ha) of land in the district's nine upazilas have also been brought under the Khesari

cultivation, with a production target of 20,655 metric tons (mt).
 
Of the total, 2,750 ha were cultivated in Sadar Upazila with the production target of  3,713 mt,  600  ha in Atghoria with the

production target of 810 mt.  1,050 ha in Iswardi with the production target of  1,418 mt. 1,750 ha in Chatmohor with the

production target of 2,362  mt, 1,300 ha in Vangura with the production target of  1,755 mt,  2,460 ha in Faridpur with the

production target of 3,320 mt,  2,190  ha in Bera with the production target of 2,957 mt. 2,750 ha in Santhia with the production

target of 3,713  mt, and 4,500  ha in Sujanagar Upazila, with the production target of 607  mt.
 
Farmer Ramjan of Goyeshpur Village in Sadar Upazila, said, he has cultivated Khesari on two bighas of land and got an output of 13

maunds.
Farmer Rajab Ali of Ghospur Village in the Sadar upazila said, the production cost of Khesari dal is lower than other crops and

market price is profitable. So, farmers have become more interested in cultivating Khesari.
 
A recent visit to local markets found  per maund Khesari selling at Tk 1,300 to Tk 1,400.
Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Dr. Saiful Alam said, farmers of the district are showing interest in cultivating Khesari in more land

as the cultivation of the crop is profitable.


