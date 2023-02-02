

Grass-pea farmers gain profit in Pabna

According to field sources, this season Khesari growers are delighted to get both good yield and fair price in local bazaars.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), favourable seasonal weather and timely supply of agro-



inputs have made the programme of agriculture expansion successful in Pabna.



This season a total of 15,300 hectares (ha) of land in the district's nine upazilas have also been brought under the Khesari



cultivation, with a production target of 20,655 metric tons (mt).



Of the total, 2,750 ha were cultivated in Sadar Upazila with the production target of 3,713 mt, 600 ha in Atghoria with the



production target of 810 mt. 1,050 ha in Iswardi with the production target of 1,418 mt. 1,750 ha in Chatmohor with the



production target of 2,362 mt, 1,300 ha in Vangura with the production target of 1,755 mt, 2,460 ha in Faridpur with the



production target of 3,320 mt, 2,190 ha in Bera with the production target of 2,957 mt. 2,750 ha in Santhia with the production



target of 3,713 mt, and 4,500 ha in Sujanagar Upazila, with the production target of 607 mt.



Farmer Ramjan of Goyeshpur Village in Sadar Upazila, said, he has cultivated Khesari on two bighas of land and got an output of 13



maunds.

Farmer Rajab Ali of Ghospur Village in the Sadar upazila said, the production cost of Khesari dal is lower than other crops and



market price is profitable. So, farmers have become more interested in cultivating Khesari.



A recent visit to local markets found per maund Khesari selling at Tk 1,300 to Tk 1,400.

Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Dr. Saiful Alam said, farmers of the district are showing interest in cultivating Khesari in more land



as the cultivation of the crop is profitable.



