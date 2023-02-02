Youth gets life term for killing grandmother

SIRAJGANJ, A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his maternal



grandmother in Sadar Upazila in 2019.



Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Erphan Ullah handed down the verdict at 12:30pm in presence of the



convict.



The condemned convict is Md Siam Sheikh, 23, son of Md Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, a resident of Soyadhangarah Uttarpara area under



Sirajganj Municipality.



The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail. Additional Public Prosecutor of the court



Advocate Wass Karani Locket confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Siam hacked his maternal grandmother Wazeda Khatun following an altercation in Khudra Shialkot



Village of Sadar Upazila on September 8, 2019. Later on, Wazeda Khatun died at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa



Mujib General Hospital while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's son Yusuf Ali lodged a murder case with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station in this regard.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



