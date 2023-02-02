Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth gets life term for killing grandmother

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his maternal

grandmother in Sadar Upazila in 2019.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Erphan Ullah handed down the verdict at 12:30pm in presence of the

convict.

The condemned convict is Md Siam Sheikh, 23, son of Md Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, a resident of Soyadhangarah Uttarpara area under

Sirajganj Municipality.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail. Additional Public Prosecutor of the court

Advocate Wass Karani Locket confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Siam hacked his maternal grandmother Wazeda Khatun following an altercation in Khudra Shialkot

Village of Sadar Upazila on September 8, 2019. Later on, Wazeda Khatun died at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa

Mujib General Hospital while undergoing treatment.
 
The deceased's son Yusuf Ali lodged a murder case with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station in this regard.
Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
121 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur
New body of Madaripur  Reporters Unity formed
Five killed in separate road mishaps
Workshop on Safe Migration held in Rajshahi
Closed illegal brickfields reopen at Monohardi
Three traders fined in two districts
Grass-pea farmers gain profit in Pabna
Youth gets life term for killing grandmother


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft