Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:17 AM
Home Countryside

Mango trees bloom in Bogura

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

Mango trees bloom in Bogura

BOGURA, Mango trees have started blooming in the district before spring. Flowers are spreading sweet smell around.
It is now biting cold in Bogura. Growers are in concern that their mango gardens will be affected. But Deputy Director of BADC

Abdur Rahim said, it is normal that mango budding will start in Magh. There will be no budding in Falgun, he added.

He further said, all types of fruits have increased in the country. Growers have created a type of revolution of fruits in the country.

Of these, the mango cultivation has also increased in the district.  So far mango is farmed on 4,128 hectares (ha) of land in the

district. Various species of mango are farmed.

Mango growers are collecting saplings from main mango-growing regions of the country.
The DD said, bloomed mango gardens need one time medicine spraying before budding. After buds appearing it needs spraying of

anti-toadstool. After the budding period the anti-toadstool spraying needs again. With growing up of the buds, it needs further

spraying.

A visit found flying bees in different bloomed mango gardens in Rajshahi.
Mango is no longer limited in Rajshahi, Jashore, Meherpur and Naogaon. Mango gardens are spreading elsewhere of the country,

said horticulture department officials.

With increasing production of local fruits, people will turn away from foreign fruits, they added. At present, mango is farmed in

mixed fruits gardens.

Agriculturists in the district said, with increasing level of guava farming in the country people have started reducing consumption of

apple. Also various species of plum are farmed. After few days, bazaars will be submerged with plums.

After these fruits, ripe mango, black berry, jackfruits and litchi will appears in localities. Surroundings will bask in sweet smell.


