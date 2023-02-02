Boro farmers in Gaibandha worried over extra cost

GAIBANDHA, Boro sapling planting has begun in the district. But from the beginning, increased prices of electricity, diesel, fertilizer,



and insecticide are raising their farming costs.



According to farming sources, this Boro season, an additional amount of over Tk 100 crore will be spent for cultivation.

A visit to different areas of Gaibandha found farmers passing busy time in carrying out their farming activities amid cold.



According to district agriculture department sources, a total of 1, 27,880 hectares (ha) of land was brought under Boro cultivation in



the last season; this season, the target of Boro cultivation has been fixed at 1, 28,500 ha of land; so far, 45 per cent have been



achieved.



There are 239 deep tube-wells, 3,050 shallow tube-wells, 2,932 diesel-run shallow tube-wells, 17 electricity-run LLP machines and 33



solar-run ones for irrigation in these Boro fields.



Farmer Jahir Uddin said, he had cultivated Boro on one ha in the last Boro season at a cost of Tk 82,500. This season per ha farming



cost is likely to exceed Tk 90,000.



He further said, farmers are already hiccupping to bear the additional cost.

In the last season, farmers counted Tk 12,300 per ha as irrigation cost by electricity-run irrigation pump. But this season, that



charge stands at Tk 17,300.



Another Jalil Uddin said, "My family food is met by Boro paddy yearly. But this season, I have fallen into frustration about expected



cultivation. If the farming is hampered because of fertilizer crisis, load-shedding and natural disaster, I will have to count loss."



Proprietor of a deep tube-well Jamat Ali said, in the last season, Tk 1,650 was taken for per bigha irrigation; this season, there is a



plan of taking higher charge because of price hike of electricity and tools; but new electricity bill has not been received yet.



Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Tanzimul Hasan said, if irrigation cost increases by a little bit, it will not cause loss.

To enhance yield and reduce cost overall assistance is being provided.



Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Gaibandha Belal Uddin said, already incentive has been



given to farmers to make them benefitted.



Besides, Somoloy system-based cultivation of Boro has started in some areas, he added.

If the weather remains favourable, farmers will be benefitted by harvesting Boro paddy, the DD maintained.



