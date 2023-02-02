Video
Thursday, 2 February, 2023
Dhaka Art Summit begins tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh and South Asian region's biggest art and painting biennale exhibition platform Dhaka Art Summit (DAS)'s 6th edition

will begin at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on Friday after three years of hiatus due to Covid-19

pandemic.

Salman F Rahman, the private sector and investment adviser to the Prime Minister, will inaugurate the nine-day event while State

Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky will be present as the

special guests.

Director of Dhaka Art Summit and President of Samdani Art Foundation Nadia Samdani MBE, Trustee of Dhaka Art Summit and

Samdani Art Foundation Rajeeb Samdani, and Managing Director and CEO of Golden Harvest Agro Industries Limited Mohammad

Saker Shamim will also join the opening ceremony among the special guests.

The nine-day-long summit will feature workshops, performance seminars and diverse exhibitions with the participation of renowned

art critics and art collectors from home and abroad, with a vibrant panel of over 160 local and international artists. Topics like

climate change and gender relations will be a key focus of this year's event.    UNB


