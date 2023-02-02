National level Quran recitation contest soon

A national level competition on recitation of holy Quran is going to be held for the first time in collaboration with the Baitul



Mukarram National Mosque to recognise the talents.



Any Hafiz, aged below to 15, will be eligible to participate in the competition that will be kicked off soon, organisers told a press



briefing at Islamic Foundation conference room on Wednesday.



The country has been divided into 11 regions for holding the competition in a smooth way.



Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Musalli Committee will organise the mega Islamic reality show styled 'Quraner Noor' with



technical support of Bashundhara Group.



Musalli Committee president Eakub Ali said the competition will be organised across eleven regions of the country to bring the



talents to national level.

"Top 45 contestants will participate in the second round of the competition. A distinguished panel including noted Islamic scholars



will short out the top finalists from the round. The champion of the competition will be awarded Tk 1 million," he said.

