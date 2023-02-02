Cold snap looms before end of winter

The Meteorological Department has forecast a cold snap sweeping over parts of the country at the end of the winter.

Tentulia in Panchagarh registered the lowest temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.



Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana said the skies in the last half of the Bengali month of Magh, which is the last month of winter, might



be overcast with dry weather.



Temperatures at night and day might differ by 1-3 degrees Celsius while fogs might blanket late nights and dawns.

"Mild to moderate cold wave might sweep over some areas within a few days."



The winter this year already intensified with three cold waves with Moulvibazar's Srimangal recording the lowest temperature of 5.6



degrees Celsius on Jan 20.



Although the mercury rose midway into Magh, chilly weather returned on Tuesday.

Shahnaz said a low pressure moving towards the coasts of Sri Lanka over the Bay of Bengal was affecting the Bay-adjacent regions. It



would not impact Bangladesh and might move away west-southwestward

