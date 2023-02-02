Video
Covid: 12 more cases reported

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Bangladesh reported 12 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,568 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,442 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.53 per cent from Tuesday's  0.71 per cent as 2245 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 97.82 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the same year.     

UNB


