Seven people found dead

Seven people including a college girl and a housewife have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Tangail, Natore,



Barishal, Munshiganj, Pabna and Chattogram, in three days.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from Kumudini Hospital in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on



Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Mehjabin Saima, daughter of Kiamat Ali Shikdar, hailed from Kalia Upazila in Narail District. She was



a 12th grader at Bharateswari Homes in the upazila.



The deceased's father Kiamat Ali said Bharateswari Homes authorities informed him at around 2pm on Monday that his daughter



had committed suicide by twisting a towel in bathroom and he was asked to come to Mirzapur as soon as possible.

He alleged that Bharateshwari Homes authorities were negligent in the death of the girl.



However, attempts were made to contact the authorities of the organization over phone but no one was available to respond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Sheikh Abu Saleh Masud Karim said on information, police recovered the body



and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



An unnatural death case was filed in this connection with the PS.

The actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

NATORE: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a person from under a culvert in the district town on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said some labourers spotted the body of the man under a culvert on the Bogura-Natore highway in Bhatodara area in



the district town at around 1 pm while working there and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Natore Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the



matter and trying to identify the deceased.



BARISHAL: The body of a fisherman was recovered from the Meghna River in the district on Monday after he went missing there in a



boat capsize.



The deceased was identified as Baker Mridha, 35, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Borojalia Union in Hizla Upazila of the



district.



In-Charge of Kaliganj Naval Police in Mehendiganj Inspector Md Faruque Hossain said a launch hit a fishing boat in the Meghna



River, which left two fishermen missing under the water.



On information, police and fire service personnel rushed in and started searching for them in the river.

Later on, the body of Baker Mridha was found and recovered from the river.

Baki Ullah Shikder, 40, another fisherman, is still missing.



A team of divers from local Fire Service Station is continuing their operation to find him, the official added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from the Dhaleshwari River in Launch-ghat area in the district town on Monday



morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man, which one hand and leg were missing, floating in the river in the morning



and informed police.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the river.

Later on, the body was sent to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Md Ansaruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and



trying to identify the deceased.



SANTHIA, PABNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her house in Fulbari Village under Santhia Upazila in the



district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Sonia Khatun, 20, wife of Zahid Baroi, a resident of Nurdah Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the family members of the deceased saw the body of Sonia hanging from the ceiling of a room



in the house on Sunday night and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Later on, the body was sent to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Siddiqur Rahman said Sonia got married with Zahid three years back. He was demanding Tk 2 lakh dowry



from his wife.



"Zahid might have killed my daughter for not paying the dowry money," he added.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS and the legal steps would be taken in this regard, said police.

Santhia PS OC Rafikul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting



the autopsy report.



CHATTOGRAM: The bodies of two people who went missing in a trawler capsize in the Karnaphuli River of the district have been



recovered on Monday.



With those, the total fatality from the boat capsize rose to seven.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Motaleb, 60, and Pradeep Chowdhury, 55, hail from Dakshin Char Aisha Village in Char



Fasson Upazila of Bhola District.



Fire service members recovered the bodies from the river in Patenga area on Saturday morning, said Abdul Malek, assistant director



of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.



"After four days of relentless efforts, we've declared our rescue operation completed as all the seven bodies have been recovered," he



added.



On January 24, seven people went missing as 'MV Magferat', sank in the river at around 1:30 am while trying to dock for



maintenance near Ichhanagar Village in Karnaphuli Upazila of the district.

Nine people including the chief engineer managed to swim ashore.



In a joint operation, River Police, Bangladesh Coast Guard and Fire Service members recovered five bodies till Friday.





