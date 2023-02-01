Three crushed under train in three districts

Three people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Gazipur and



Mymensingh, on Sunday.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: An SSC examinee was crushed under a train in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday while trying to capture a



selfie.



The deceased was identified as Sudipta Halder Shawon, son of Shukumar Halder, a resident of Chaksinha Mohalla under Arani



Municipality in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Arani Government Monomohini High School this year.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Sudipta along with his parents went to Tarapur Village of Abdullahpur to attend the



marriage ceremony of his maternal uncle Setu Kumar Halder. After completing the ceremony, he went to Karimpur Rail Gate of



Abdullahpur on Sunday noon.



At around 4:30pm, the Rajshahi-bound Banglabandha Train from Panchagarh hit him there while he was trying to capture a selfie



with the running train, which left Sudipta critically injured.



Critically injured Sudipta was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical



College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, Sudipta succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 9pm.

He was cremated at Arani Crematorium at around 10 am on Monday.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A woman was crushed under a train in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



According to local sources, a Jamalpur-bound train hit the woman in Sreepur Railway Station area at night while she was crossing



the railway line, leaving her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Joydevpur Railway Junction Police Camp Shah Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law



enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A young man was crushed under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 26, son of Abdus Shaheed Miah, a resident of Koinnamandal Village in the upazila.



Gafargaon GRP Outpost In-Charge SI Rafiqul Islam said a Dhaka-bound train hit the youth in Shilasi Village at around 11:30am,



leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an



autopsy, the SI added.

The deceased's elder brother Polash said his brother was mentally unstable.



