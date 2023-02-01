Four ‘commit suicide’ in Jamalpur, Pirojpur, Sirajganj

Four people including a madrasa student and two housewives have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three



districts- Jamalpur, Pirojpur and Sirajganj, in three days.



JAMALPUR: A trader has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 65, a resident of Charkauria Village under Bakshiganj Municipality.



According to police and local sources, Abu Sayeed committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in the afternoon due to debt



pressure. Being informed, police recovered the body.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakshiganj Police Station (PS) Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken



in this regard.



PIROJPUR: A madrasa boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Mridha, 13, son of Md Enayet Mridha, a resident of Togra area under Parerhat Union in the



upazila. He was a seventh grader at Togra Darul Islam Kamil Madrasa in the area.



According to police and local sources, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at



night following an altercation with his father over money.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Indurkani PS OC Md Anamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday and



Sunday.



A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Shialkot Union of the upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Khatun, 19, wife of Tareq Hossain, a resident of Chak Shialkot Village under Shialkot Union in



the upazila. She was the daughter of Samidul Islam of the area.



Police and the deceased's family sources said Sadia Khatun got married with Tareq Hossain of Hossainpur Mohalla under Sirajganj



Municipality, about one and a half years back. Sadia along with her husband Tareq lived in her parents' house at Chak Shialkot



since the marriage.



However, the couple were locked into a quarrel over family issues on Saturday night.

Following this, Sadia hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house on Sunday morning out of huff with her husband.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General



Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sadia dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, a housewife has reportedly committed suicide by by hanging herself in Bahuli Union of the upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Tarabanu, 40, wife of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Char Kadampal Village under Bahuli Union in the



upazila.



Police and local sources said Tarabunu hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night following a dispute with



her family members.



Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General



Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Sirajganj Sadar PS Rezaul Islam confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken in these



connections.



