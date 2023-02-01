Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Narail awaits BSCIC city for 51 years

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
NARAIL

Daniel Sugit Bose NARAIL, An industrial city of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) didn't grow in the

district after 51 years of independence.

Despite favourable environment and advance communication system, there is no industrial centre even. No significant industrial

establishments were set up.
 
Out of 64 districts of the country, BSCIC industrial cities have been set up in 61 districts except Narail, Magura and Bandarban.
In 1984, Narail District was established. In 1987, the BSCIC activities started in the district. In 1988, an initiative was taken to

establish a BSCIC industrial city. The IMED (Internal Monitoring and Evaluation Division) of the Planning Commission (PC), a four-

member committee of BSCIC, the Ministry of Industry and the Inter-Ministry selected 15 acres of land at Raghunathpur Mauza on

the Narail-Magura road, three kilometre (km) away  from Narail City.
 
On June 11, 1990, the Ministry of Land gave final approval for the land acquisition. A total of Tk 4 lakh 98 thousand were allocated

as compensation for land owners. But the land acquisition process was stopped due to non-disbursement of money from the Ministry

of Industry.
 
In 1998, a team of four members including Khulna regional director of BSCIC came to Narail and selected 15 acres of land at Bora

Baduria-Seemakhali Mauza along the Chitra River, about 7km away from Narail Town and submitted the  report.  But due to various

reasons, locals protested the construction of BSCIC city at Bashvita.

In 2021, Chairman of BSCIC came to Narail and gave assurance of building the BSCIC city in Dhopakhola area stretching the Chitra

River along Fultala-Khulna road, and instructed the deputy commissioner (DC) to acquire 350 acres of land. This proposal was sent

to the ministry concerned.
 
Locals said, due to the construction of Padma Bridge and Kalna Bridge, the distance from Narail to Dhaka has decreased to 126km.
There are many entrepreneurs who want to set up industrial units in Narial. They demand setting up the much-awaited BSCIC city

immediately.

President of Narail Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md Hasanuzzaman said, now Narail is a district with many potentials;

already many small and big businessmen have started buying lands to set up industrial establishments; development of the district

will be accelerated if the BSCIC is set up.

Deputy Manager Engineer of BSCIC-Narail Solaiman Hossain said, activities are underway to build the BSCIC city.
DC Mohammad Habibur Rahman said, the BSCIC feasibility study report has been completed. Hopefully very soon it will go to the PC

in the form of a proposal, he added.

With establishing the city, the fate of Khulna region and people of Narail will improve, the DC maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people found dead
Three crushed under train in three districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in Jamalpur, Pirojpur, Sirajganj
Narail awaits BSCIC city for 51 years
Poor people get blankets in Noakhali, Rajshahi
Man electrocuted in Barishal
Six nabbed with drugs in three districts
Two burnt in Sylhet, Kurigram


Latest News
Hajj cost fixed at Tk 6,83,018
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft