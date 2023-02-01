Narail awaits BSCIC city for 51 years

Daniel Sugit Bose NARAIL, An industrial city of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) didn't grow in the



district after 51 years of independence.



Despite favourable environment and advance communication system, there is no industrial centre even. No significant industrial



establishments were set up.



Out of 64 districts of the country, BSCIC industrial cities have been set up in 61 districts except Narail, Magura and Bandarban.

In 1984, Narail District was established. In 1987, the BSCIC activities started in the district. In 1988, an initiative was taken to



establish a BSCIC industrial city. The IMED (Internal Monitoring and Evaluation Division) of the Planning Commission (PC), a four-



member committee of BSCIC, the Ministry of Industry and the Inter-Ministry selected 15 acres of land at Raghunathpur Mauza on



the Narail-Magura road, three kilometre (km) away from Narail City.



On June 11, 1990, the Ministry of Land gave final approval for the land acquisition. A total of Tk 4 lakh 98 thousand were allocated



as compensation for land owners. But the land acquisition process was stopped due to non-disbursement of money from the Ministry



of Industry.



In 1998, a team of four members including Khulna regional director of BSCIC came to Narail and selected 15 acres of land at Bora



Baduria-Seemakhali Mauza along the Chitra River, about 7km away from Narail Town and submitted the report. But due to various



reasons, locals protested the construction of BSCIC city at Bashvita.



In 2021, Chairman of BSCIC came to Narail and gave assurance of building the BSCIC city in Dhopakhola area stretching the Chitra



River along Fultala-Khulna road, and instructed the deputy commissioner (DC) to acquire 350 acres of land. This proposal was sent



to the ministry concerned.



Locals said, due to the construction of Padma Bridge and Kalna Bridge, the distance from Narail to Dhaka has decreased to 126km.

There are many entrepreneurs who want to set up industrial units in Narial. They demand setting up the much-awaited BSCIC city



immediately.



President of Narail Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md Hasanuzzaman said, now Narail is a district with many potentials;



already many small and big businessmen have started buying lands to set up industrial establishments; development of the district



will be accelerated if the BSCIC is set up.



Deputy Manager Engineer of BSCIC-Narail Solaiman Hossain said, activities are underway to build the BSCIC city.

DC Mohammad Habibur Rahman said, the BSCIC feasibility study report has been completed. Hopefully very soon it will go to the PC



in the form of a proposal, he added.



With establishing the city, the fate of Khulna region and people of Narail will improve, the DC maintained.



