Poor people get blankets in Noakhali, Rajshahi

Blankets have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, on Monday and Tuesday.

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit helpless people in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on



Tuesday.



Noakhali District Police organized the distribution programme on Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) premises in the upazila.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam was present at the programme as the chief guest.



Additional SP Bijoya Sen, Officer-in-Charge of Char Jabbar PS Dev Priya Das, its OC (Investigation) Joynal Abedin, Sub-Inspector (SI)



Towhid Murad, SI Mozammel Hossain, SI Monir Hossain, SI Anis Mahmud, and Member of Char Aman Ullah Union Parishad in the



upazila Md Siddique Ullah, among others, were also present during the distribution.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 500 cold-hit underprivileged people have been given blankets to fight against the severe cold in the city on



Monday.



These blankets were distributed among the destitute people in Gauranga area under Boalia PS in the city at night.

Abdul Momin, president of Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit of Sheschasebak League and councillor of Ward No. 13, among others, was



also present at the programme, and handed over the blankets to the needy people.



