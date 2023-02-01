Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

 
BARISHAL, Jan 31: A speech-impaired man was electrocuted in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shaheed Mollah, 35, son of Yusuf Mollah, a resident of Meur Village under Garuria Union in the

upazila.

According to locals and the deceased family members, Shaheed climb up a tree to cut down its branches in the area in the morning.

At that time, he came in contact with a live electric war, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body. Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.
Bakerganj Police Station Inspector Satya Ranjan Khaskel confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people found dead
Three crushed under train in three districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in Jamalpur, Pirojpur, Sirajganj
Narail awaits BSCIC city for 51 years
Poor people get blankets in Noakhali, Rajshahi
Man electrocuted in Barishal
Six nabbed with drugs in three districts
Two burnt in Sylhet, Kurigram


Latest News
Hajj cost fixed at Tk 6,83,018
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected].com, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft