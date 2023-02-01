Man electrocuted in Barishal



BARISHAL, Jan 31: A speech-impaired man was electrocuted in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shaheed Mollah, 35, son of Yusuf Mollah, a resident of Meur Village under Garuria Union in the



upazila.



According to locals and the deceased family members, Shaheed climb up a tree to cut down its branches in the area in the morning.



At that time, he came in contact with a live electric war, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body. Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

Bakerganj Police Station Inspector Satya Ranjan Khaskel confirmed the incident.



