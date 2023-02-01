Six nabbed with drugs in three districts

Six people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Kurigram and Pirojpur, in recent



times.



KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,670 yaba tablets from Bhairab



Upazila in the district on Friday night.



The arrested man is Badhon Barman, 22, son of late Satya Barman, a resident of Chandibar Pultakanda Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC-2) Bhairab Camp Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Akkas Ali said on



information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Lalpur area of Bhairab Bazaar at night and arrested the man along with



the drugs.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Bhairab Police Station (PS), the RAB official added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a youth with 15.10kg hemp from Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested is Mizanur Rahman, 22, son of Jahangir Alam of Naodanga Union in the upazila.



Police sources said a police team led by Fazlul Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fulbari PS, conducted a drive in the house of



Shaheen in Kismat Shimulbari area of Naodanga Union at around 5pm, and arrested Mizanur Rahman with the hemp.

Police also seized two motorcycles used to paddle the hemp.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlul Rahman confirmed the matter.



PIROJPUR: In separate drives, detective branch ((DB) of police arrested three drug paddlers from Indurkani Upazila of the the district



recently.



DB source said, one was arrested with 15 yaba pills while two others were nabbed with 200 gram hashish.

On information, the DB team conducted a drive in Tagra Ferry Ghat area and arrested Sajib Hawlader, 23, son of Baharul Hawlader



of Baro Badura Village in Morelganj Upazila in Bagerhat District with 15 pieces of yaba pills. In another drive, in Kalibari Bazar and



Lahury Village, the DB team arrested Nurul Islam 50, and Haydul Sikder, 25, with hashish.



DB Police OC Md Jakaria said, separate cases have been filed under the drug control and prevention act.



