Two burnt in Sylhet, Kurigram

Two people including a woman have been burnt to death in separate incidents in two districts- Sylhet and Kurigram, in four days.

SYLHET: A man was burnt to death in a fire that originated from a collision between two trucks at Parairchak in the city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Mia, 20, the helper of a truck driver in Chuadanga District.



Razaul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Moglabazar Police Station (PS), said the truck caught fire on Sunday morning as it crashed



into another truck, which left Sabuj dead on the spot.



Police suspected that the helper might have been sleeping inside the truck when the fire originated. On information, fire service



personnel rushed to scene and extinguished the blaze.



Police also recovered the charred body of Sabuj from the vehicle and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue



for an autopsy, the OC added.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman, who was burnt in Fulbari Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital early



Thursday.



Deceased Chhapia Khatun, 37, was the wife of Khoirat Ali, a resident of Sonaikazi Santarpar Village under Shimulbari Union in the



upazila.



The deceased's family sources said a fire broke out in the kitchen of Chhapia Khatun on January 22 last while she was cooking,



which left her critically injured.



The family members rescued her and rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College



Hospital for better treatment.



Later on, she died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 1:30am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.



Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Rangpur Kotwali PS in this



regard.



