Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:56 PM
Home Countryside

Elderly man beaten to death in Chandpur

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

 
CHANDPUR, Jan 31: An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by his rivals over a land dispute in Matlab Upazila of the district

on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Failakandi Village of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Sukkur Khan, 65, a resident of the area.

According to local sources, opponents beat Sukkur Khan with sticks over a land dispute when he was returning home after prayers

in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Matlab Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

A murder case has been filed with Matlab North Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Following this, the law enforcers have detained three people.
 
The arrested are Mannan Khan, 60, his son Al-Amin, 33, and Ahmed Khan, 26, residents of Failakandi Village.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mohiuddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.


