Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Canal grabbed at Kapasia Upazila

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, Jan 31: Illegal brick wall, sewerage house, and metallic toilet have been built by a local influential quarter along

both sides of Maji Para Magura Canal in Gosaigaon Village under Durgapur Union in the Kapasia Upazila of the district. It was seen

on Saturday noon (Jan 28).

The canal is located along the Shitalaksha Banar River.  Locals said, these illegal structures have been constructed by Haji Abul

Kashem, Bijay and others.

On condition of anonymity, some  local people said, the normal water flow of the canal is being obstructed; the environment is

getting polluted.

Haji Abul Kashem, son of illegal occupant Ghiyas Uddin, said, "I have spent over Tk 1 lakh to do this work. My son has also

cooperated."

Son of Hirond Chandra Das Vijay Chandra Das said, "We are building a brick-paved toilet. We will break it."
Durgapur Union Member Qyuum Molla said, canals are being grabbed such way across the country; it is being done here too; a

project of over Tk 4 lakh to dredge the canal, and its banks is lying struck.

Durgapur Union Chairman M A Wahab Khan Khoka said, these structures have been raised grabbing the government space; it has

not been the right work.
 
Assistant Land Officer Md Abdul Hai Sikdar said, "I have asked to demolish the brick wall within seven days."
Kapasia Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Nazmul Hossain said, "I will take legal action."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people found dead
Three crushed under train in three districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in Jamalpur, Pirojpur, Sirajganj
Narail awaits BSCIC city for 51 years
Poor people get blankets in Noakhali, Rajshahi
Man electrocuted in Barishal
Six nabbed with drugs in three districts
Two burnt in Sylhet, Kurigram


Latest News
Hajj cost fixed at Tk 6,83,018
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft