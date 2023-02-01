Canal grabbed at Kapasia Upazila

KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, Jan 31: Illegal brick wall, sewerage house, and metallic toilet have been built by a local influential quarter along



both sides of Maji Para Magura Canal in Gosaigaon Village under Durgapur Union in the Kapasia Upazila of the district. It was seen



on Saturday noon (Jan 28).



The canal is located along the Shitalaksha Banar River. Locals said, these illegal structures have been constructed by Haji Abul



Kashem, Bijay and others.



On condition of anonymity, some local people said, the normal water flow of the canal is being obstructed; the environment is



getting polluted.



Haji Abul Kashem, son of illegal occupant Ghiyas Uddin, said, "I have spent over Tk 1 lakh to do this work. My son has also



cooperated."



Son of Hirond Chandra Das Vijay Chandra Das said, "We are building a brick-paved toilet. We will break it."

Durgapur Union Member Qyuum Molla said, canals are being grabbed such way across the country; it is being done here too; a



project of over Tk 4 lakh to dredge the canal, and its banks is lying struck.



Durgapur Union Chairman M A Wahab Khan Khoka said, these structures have been raised grabbing the government space; it has



not been the right work.



Assistant Land Officer Md Abdul Hai Sikdar said, "I have asked to demolish the brick wall within seven days."

Kapasia Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Nazmul Hossain said, "I will take legal action."



