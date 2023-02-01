Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Forex transactions thru cards drop after rising for 6-months

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

 


Foreign currency transaction through cards dropped in November 2022 after a continued rise in the previous six months as banks were struggling with dollar shortage.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, foreign currency transaction using cards declined to Tk 572.7 crore at the end of November from a record high of Tk 605 crore in October. The transaction had been rising since May as travelers found it comfortable to use cards abroad amid dollar shortage on the country's financial market.

The card-based foreign currency transaction hit Tk 2,724 crore in July-November period of FY23 against Tk 938.5 crore in the same period of FY22, according to BB data.

The foreign currency transaction through cards increased to Tk 358 crore in May, Tk 399.4 crore in June, Tk 440.9 crore in July, Tk 520.3 crore in August and Tk 585.8 crore in September.

The substantial growth of transaction through cards was putting pressure on currency market and as banks were grappling with severe dollar crisis, foreign currency transaction by cards slowed in November, bankers said.

The country's foreign exchange reserves came down to $33.83 billion on December 28, 2022 from record high of $48.6 billion in August 2021. Continued sales of foreign currency to settle import payment obligations reduced the reserves.

BB injected more than $7.8 billion in the financial market from July to December in 2022 to facilitate banks in making import payments obligations. Despite significant dollar sales by BB, banks are still facing crisis due to huge import payments.

In the first five months of FY23, the country's import payments reached $32.53 billion from $31.16 billion in the same period of the previous year. The trade deficit was $11.79 billion in July-November period of FY23.

Bankers said people used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards mostly during their travels abroad. The dollar crisis in country's banks and exchange houses prompted travelers to use cards abroad for meeting their expenditures.

Travelers use foreign currency in their cards mostly for payment of plane fares and travel costs, hotel booking and to bear shopping expenses, among others, bankers said. As per Bangladesh Bank rules, each cardholder were allowed to spend up to $12,000 a year, before recent restrictions as personal entitlement.

The interbank rate of dollar has been hovering at Tk 103 in recent days after BB approved floating rate of currency on September 14, 2022. The card-based forex transaction had surpassed Tk 250 crore for the first time in January 2020, but later began to drop amid travel restrictions due to Covid outbreak worldwide.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Forex transactions thru cards drop after rising for 6-months
BD reserves to fall to $30b in FY23 before bouncing back: IMF
BAEC appoints Prof Shamim Momtaz as Member (Planning)
Mercantile Bank, BB signs an Agreement
5th Paper Tech Expo begins in the city tomorrow
UCB promotes Alamgir Kabir as DMD
DITF ends with export orders for 300cr, spot sales Tk 100cr
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank


Latest News
Hajj cost fixed at Tk 6,83,018
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft