Forex transactions thru cards drop after rising for 6-months







Foreign currency transaction through cards dropped in November 2022 after a continued rise in the previous six months as banks were struggling with dollar shortage.



According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, foreign currency transaction using cards declined to Tk 572.7 crore at the end of November from a record high of Tk 605 crore in October. The transaction had been rising since May as travelers found it comfortable to use cards abroad amid dollar shortage on the country's financial market.



The card-based foreign currency transaction hit Tk 2,724 crore in July-November period of FY23 against Tk 938.5 crore in the same period of FY22, according to BB data.



The foreign currency transaction through cards increased to Tk 358 crore in May, Tk 399.4 crore in June, Tk 440.9 crore in July, Tk 520.3 crore in August and Tk 585.8 crore in September.



The substantial growth of transaction through cards was putting pressure on currency market and as banks were grappling with severe dollar crisis, foreign currency transaction by cards slowed in November, bankers said.



The country's foreign exchange reserves came down to $33.83 billion on December 28, 2022 from record high of $48.6 billion in August 2021. Continued sales of foreign currency to settle import payment obligations reduced the reserves.



BB injected more than $7.8 billion in the financial market from July to December in 2022 to facilitate banks in making import payments obligations. Despite significant dollar sales by BB, banks are still facing crisis due to huge import payments.



In the first five months of FY23, the country's import payments reached $32.53 billion from $31.16 billion in the same period of the previous year. The trade deficit was $11.79 billion in July-November period of FY23.



Bankers said people used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards mostly during their travels abroad. The dollar crisis in country's banks and exchange houses prompted travelers to use cards abroad for meeting their expenditures.



Travelers use foreign currency in their cards mostly for payment of plane fares and travel costs, hotel booking and to bear shopping expenses, among others, bankers said. As per Bangladesh Bank rules, each cardholder were allowed to spend up to $12,000 a year, before recent restrictions as personal entitlement.



The interbank rate of dollar has been hovering at Tk 103 in recent days after BB approved floating rate of currency on September 14, 2022. The card-based forex transaction had surpassed Tk 250 crore for the first time in January 2020, but later began to drop amid travel restrictions due to Covid outbreak worldwide.

