Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:55 PM
BAEC appoints Prof Shamim Momtaz as Member (Planning)

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Prof. Dr. Shamim Momtaz Ferdousi Begum, Chief Medical Officer and Director, National Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, Shahbag, Dhaka has been appointed as Member Planning (Current Charge) of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) by a Government Order issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology recently, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Shamim Momtaz Ferdousi Begum obtained MBBS from Rajshahi Medical College. She joined Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission on 1st March 1990 as a Medical Officer.

She obtained her Fellowship from Asian Board of Nuclear Medicine (FANMB) in 2016 and her postgraduate Diploma in Nuclear Medicine (DNM) from the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Ultrasound, under Dhaka University in 1993.

She obtained IAEA fellowship training from Harbor University of California, Los Angle, California, USA and Royal Free Hospital of UK.
Prof Dr. Shamim Momtaz Ferdousi Begum is a noted Nuclear Medicine specialist and has published more than 70 papers in peer-reviewed journals and more than 55 abstracts at national and international meetings. She is the faculty of MD Nuclear Medicine (Residency) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and a well-reputed supervisor of postgraduate thesis students. She is a member of editorial board of Bangladesh Journal of Nuclear Medicine and a member of Medical Research Ethics Committee of National Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences.

She is a guest teacher at the Department of Biomedical Physics and Technology of Dhaka University. She is President, Society of Nuclear Medicine, Bangladesh (SNMB), Executive Member of Bangladesh Thyroid Society (BTS), Life Member of Bangladesh Society of Ultrasonography (BSU) and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) etc.


