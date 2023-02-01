Video
Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to participate in Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) of Tk 100 billlion formed by the Bangladesh Bank at the conference hall of the central bank recently, says a press release.

In presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Mercantile Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Maksuda Begum, Director of Banking Regulation and Policy Division, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD, Mercantile Bank along with other officials from both the organizations were also present in the signing ceremony.


Mercantile Bank, BB signs an Agreement
