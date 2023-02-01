

5th Paper Tech Expo begins in the city tomorrow



The fifth edition of the Paper Tech Expo, an international exhibition of paper related machineries, chemicals, raw materials and finished products, will be held from Thursday (tomorrow) to Saturday (February 4) next.



Bangladesh Paper Mills Association (BPMA) President and Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan will inaugurate the expo at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Thursday.



BPMA Vice President and Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan and BPMA General Secretary and BDG Magura Group Chairman Mustafa Kamal Mohiuddin will be present as special guests on the occasion.



Organiser of the expo Bangladesh Exhibitions Pvt Ltd Managing Director Md Shakhawat Hossain came up with these information on Tuesday at a press briefing at Dhaka Reporter's Unity in the capital.



"The exhibition, which will start after a three-year hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic, will introduce new generation entrepreneurs with modern technologies, equipment, raw materials and all other necessary goods for setting up and improving paper industry of Bangladesh further," he said the reporters.



Shakhawat said the paper industry of Bangladesh constructed a strong basement and is now producing world class papers.

"Once we had to import newsprint and A4 size paper on a regular basis. But now our paper mills are meeting about 60 percent of our domestic demand. We have companies like Bashundhara Paper Mills, which use the most contemporary machines to provide finest paper in the market," he said.



According to him, some 100 paper mills of the country have the capacity of producing around 12,00,000 metric tonnes of paper, while Bangladesh has a demand of about 20,00,000 tonnes of paper per year.



"Still our paper industry needs more policy support from the government. It requires to import many machinaries and raw materials related to the industry. If it gets proper support and environment, this industry has great potentials to take the country forward by setting up new industry and creating employment," Bangladesh Exhibitions Pvt Ltd MD said.



He said some 150 companies, including companies from 16 foreign countries like India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Oman, KSA, UAE, Italy, Egypt, Germany, USA, Taiwan, Japan, Finland and Turkey, will participate in the exhibition.



The expo will remain open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm for all.



Bangladesh Exhibitions Pvt Ltd Head of Operation Md Rakib Hossain and Director of Future Event and Exhibition Pvt Ltd Sheikh Pappu Raaz were also present in the briefing.



