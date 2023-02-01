UCB promotes Alamgir Kabir as DMD

Alamgir Kabir has been recently promoted as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC. Prior to that, he was serving the Bank as Senior Executive Vice President, says a press release.



Alamgir Kabir has been working in the financial industry for over 22 years out of which 8 years' experience as Branch Manager. He started his career in 1999 with First Security Islami Bank Ltd.



Kabir managed a number of functional areas covering Business, Operations, Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange, Correspondence Banking, Customer Services, Cash Management, Compliance etc.



In his immediate past banking role, Alamgir Kabir has been the Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Banking Division of UCB. He held various other senior roles at UCB including Head of Credit Risk Management Division and Head of different branches. He also held numerous other senior management positions in Jamuna Bank and ICB Islami Bank Ltd. His educational background covers MBA and BBA from the University of Chittagong.



Alamgir Kabir has been extensively trained on various technical and leadership skills through trainings, workshops and seminars.



