Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:55 PM
Home Business

DITF ends with export orders for 300cr, spot sales Tk 100cr

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The month-long Dhaka international trade fair at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China friendship exhibition center at Purbacjhal came to an end on Tuesday. The closing ceremony was attended by Textile and Jute Minister Gulam Dastigir Gazi as chief guest
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and FBCCI senior vice president Mustafa Ahmed Babu attended as special guests. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Hafizur Rahman presided over it. Vice chairman of Export Development Bureau AHM Ahsan among others attended it.

Over 331 pavilion, stalls, and restaurants participated in the fair. The month long fair fetched export orders for over Tk 300 crore, in addition to spot sales of Tk 100 crore. The participation was bigger this year over the previous year.

Over 17 foreign companies took part in the fair including India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Nepal. Miscellaneous Textiles, Machinery, Carpets, Cosmetics, Electrical and Electronics, Jute and Jute Products were put on sale.

Moreover high quality home furnishings products, leather/artificial leather and footwear, sports goods, sanitary ware, toys, stationery, crockery, plastics, melamine polymer, herbal & toiletries , imitation jewelry, processed food, fast food, handicrafts, home decor, furniture products were displayed and made brisk business.

Bangabandhu Pavilion was decorated lavishly in the fair. Through this pavilion, Bangabandhu's life, ideals, freedom struggle, his contribution in building Sonar Bengal were displayed through rich art works.

BRTC buses shuttled from Kuril Bishwa Road point to the fair grounds to facilitate fair bound visitors. The fair venue has a two-story parking lot for over five hundreds cars. Besides, visitors enjoyed the benefit of ample parking facilities on 6 acres of land outside the exhibition hall.

The fair venue has mother and child center and children's park. The fair venue was protected by CCTV surveillance system. Adequate number of police and Ansars were deployed.

In the closing ceremony best pavilions, stalls and installations were awarded with trophies. Gold color trophies were awarded to 10 best pavilions and stalls in various categories as first prize. Silver color trophies were awarded as second prize to 13 pavilions and stalls in different categories. Bronze color trophies were given as third prize to 11 pavilions and stalls.


