

Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank



Southeast Bank Ltd has recently signed a Participation Agreement with Banking Regulation and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank for availing pre finance facility from the fund titled "Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF)" of TK.10,000.00 Crore (Taka Ten Thousand Crore) only for facilitating export-oriented Industry.Under this agreement, the direct and deemed exporters of Southeast Bank Limited may avail pre finance funds for supporting their export business, says a press release.In presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor and Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited and Maksuda Begum, Director, Banking Regulation and Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.Other high officials from both the organizations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.