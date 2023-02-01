BIBM holds seminar on priority lending and demand analysis

A half daylong seminar was held virtually through the zoom app at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) on Monday, says a press release.



Ahmed Jamal, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the seminar as the chief guest.



Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the programme.



A paper "Priority Sector Lending in Bangladesh: A Demand Side Analysis" was presented in the programme by Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee,Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM. Other members of the research team were Md. Ali Akbar Faraji, Director, Banking Regulation and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Mohiuddin Siddique,Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM; Chowdhury Liakat Ali,Additional Director, Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank ; Tahmina Rahman, CSAA,Assistant Professor of BIBM; Tofayel Ahmed,Assistant Professor of BIBM.



Dr. Barkat-e-Khuda, Dr. Muzaffer Ahmad Chair Professor of BIBM and Former Professor of Dhaka University; Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Md. Afzal Karim



CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited ; Mohammad Ali Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited; Emranul Huq Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited made comments as designated discussants.



A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the seminar.



