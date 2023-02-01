Video
Robi becomes digital solutions provider for Molla Salt

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Robi becomes digital solutions provider for Molla Salt

Robi becomes digital solutions provider for Molla Salt

Molla Salt (Triple Refined) Industry Ltd. has chosen leading digital service provider of the country, Robi, to provide the company necessary ICT solutions and digital services to digitalize its business processes.

Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md. Adil Hossain Noble, and Molla Salt Managing Director, Al Haj Mizanur Rahman Molla recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the Robi Corporate Office in Gulshan, Dhaka, says a press release.

Molla Salt Chief Financial Officer, Biddut Chandra Gupta, Head of IT, Kazi Mokammel Hossain, and Robi Vice President, Enterprise Business Solutions, Md. Asaduzzaman, General Manager, Mohammad Zulfiker Haider Chowdhury, General Manager, Md. Zhahidul Huq Tusser, General Manager, Khondoker Mosabber Hussain, Lead Manager, Suman Kumar Biswas and Key Account Manager, Atiya Rahman were present on the occasion.


